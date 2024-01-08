John Dennis “Denny” Jackson, age 78, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, January 5, 2024.

He was born on September 29, 1945, to his loving parents. Denny married the love of his life, Marilyn, on July 23, 1966. They were married for 57 years and had three amazing children together.

Denny served proudly in the Air National Guard, and then was activated with the Air Force in Ft. Walton Beach, Pensacola, Florida, working on the Crash and Rescue Team of the Fire Department. The love of firefighting was in his bones and upon release from the military he obtained a position on the Mansfield Fire Department, starting two weeks later (June 1969). A job that he loved, and bravely worked for 28 years, working his way through the ranks, and ended his career as a Captain, retiring in March of 1997.

He loved every aspect of his children’s life and went to sporting events for all three, supporting them always in whatever they did. He proudly saw each one get married and start their own families. With every new addition, his heart loved them all.

A faithful servant of God, he served in many positions at his church (St. John’s United Church of Christ). He was a member for 50 years and enjoyed singing in choir beside his wife.

Denny dedicated his life to serving others by volunteering at Little League for 18 years and many other events of the community.

Denny is survived by his spouse, Marilyn Carol (Henning) Jackson; children, John Michael (Deborah) Jackson, Elizabeth Ann Jackson (Bryan) Stanish, David Andrew (Barbara) Jackson, all of Mansfield; grandchildren, Larry, Brittany, Madison, Alexis, Baleigh, Bre-Quil, Bret, Dani, Josh, Jen, and Caleb; great-grandchildren, Malynki, Ayrianah, Justyce, Oakland, Jaden, Jocelynn, Kailey, Parker, Lincoln, and Walker; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Ray and Hazel Lucille Jackson; sister, Carolyn Mae (Ford) Jackson; brothers, James Michael Jackson and Norman Ray Jackson; great-grandchildren; Angelia, and Jamarkus, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marilyn Jackson for medical expenses.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, January 13, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Parish Hall of St. John’s United Church of Christ, 68 Park Ave East Mansfield, Ohio, with the service immediately following.

