Hattie I. (McCune) White, 81, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Hattie was born October 5, 1942, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to George S. and Laura “Inez” (Stone) McCune. She loved to go on vacation, especially with family, and loved being a homemaker. She especially loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Hattie enjoyed cooking, bingo and playing poker and at one time she owned a restaurant and was a waitress.

She is survived by her children, Raymond (Carol) Seymour, Jr. of Mansfield, Tammy (Thomas) Wyszynski of Dalton, Ronald E. Seymour of Mansfield, Rhonda Justice of Pikeville, KY, and Betty E. Poock of Portsmouth; grandchildren, Tommy (Amanda) Boggs, Tessa (Eric) John, Courtney Poock, Aaron S. Seymour, Dezzarae Seymour, Lola (Nathan) Armstrong, Ryan Seymour, and Joey Oliver; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Richard McCune of Waverly; and many nieces and nephews.

Hattie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce White; grandchild, Joshua Justice; and brothers, George McCune and John McCune.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 11, 2024, at Rose Hill Burial Park, 3801 13th Street, Ashland, Kentucky 41102.

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.

