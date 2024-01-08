Donald Arthur “Splitbeard” Yockey born October 20, 1942, in Shelby, Ohio, passed in his home surrounded by his loving family on January 2, 2024, in Mansfield, Ohio, following a courageous seven-month battle with cancer.

Don was a lover of Ohio history and a living history reenactor alongside his wife and soulmate, Kathleen. For over 40 years throughout the regional Midwest, they together brought history to life for people of all ages in schools and parks, teaching others about the interactions between the settlers and Native Americans who made this land their home. They wore hand-sewn costumes and displayed their historical artifacts in a teepee, which they also made. While some children were wary of the big man with the big voice (and split beard) all were entranced by the stories they heard.

In his “spare” time, he enjoyed reading, weaving, stamp collecting, and searching flea markets and antique malls for historical treasures. Above all, he treasured spending time with his family and friends.

Don was born to John David and Marvel Jane née Braderick Yockey. He met his future wife, Kathleen Medard née Stone, when the Yockey family moved to Tracy Street on Mansfield’s north side in 1955 and they later married on April 4, 1964. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in April of the new year.

He is survived by his children, John Andrew and Erin Austin of Sylvania, Steve and Jody of Shelby, and Kathleen (Kat) of Mansfield. He also considered himself the father of Steve and Julie Mock of Lancaster and Charles and Wendy Bister of Mansfield. He leaves behind nine grandchildren: Frederick Craig of Mansfield; C.J. Yockey of Toledo; Nate and Courtney Yockey of Shelby; Wenn Yockey of Mansfield; Emma Yockey of Shelby; Anna Yockey of Sylvania; Quinn Austin of Milan, MI; MaKaya Butler of Mansfield; William Austin of Milan, MI; adopted grands, Matthew and Haley Mock of Lancaster and Sky Bister of Mansfield as well as his great- grandchildren, Lilith Mayberry of Genoa; Thalia Yockey of Shelby; and adopted great-grands, Maverick and Ayla Fletcher of Lancaster.

Also surviving him are siblings, Jeanne & Ken Bishop of Mansfield; Mary & Nabi Shah Fisher of Sun City Center, FL; Barb Yockey of Westminster, MD; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Yockey.

Don had a servant’s heart, leading him to become involved in Scouts serving in many positions including those within Boy Scout Troop 121; he was a United Way representative; Lead of Maintenance for Stone Container for 42 years until his retirement; officer of Local 708 IUE AFL CIO; board member of Mansfield Catholic Charities and was a foster parent; founding member of Christ Child Society; founding member and officer of the Clearfork Valley Rangers; member of Buzzard Hollow Muzzleloader Club in Bellville, and a founding member of the Malabar Spinning and Weaving Guild.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (1960-63) and Army Reserve, being honored as Reservist of the Year.

He was an active member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus (4th degree) serving as past Grand Knight and Navigator, a Eucharistic Minister, Parent Club, square dancing teacher, and driver for their wrestling team for many years.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road followed by a vigil service at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be recited on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 104 W. First St., Mansfield. He will be laid to rest in Prince of Peace Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Splitbeard’s family asks that donations instead be made in his name to Boy Scout Troop 123, the James Fund for Life at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, or a charity of your choice in honor of his life so that his spirit may continue to be able to serve those in need.

