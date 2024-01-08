Chris Ward is one of the most overlooked offensive linemen in Ohio State history.
But it wasn’t on Monday to those who value college football performance.
The Dayton Patterson graduate and one of the best tackles in OSU history has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. He is the 28th Buckeye to reach the hallowed Hall in Atlanta.
Ward toiled near the end of the Woody Hayes era, from 1974 through 1977. Each of those years Ohio State won at least a share of the Big Ten championship.
Ward was considered the Buckeyes’ next great tackle following the legendary John Hicks, who departed after the 1973 season.
Ward moved into the starting lineup in 1975 and was immediately a first-team All-Big Ten player on a line that paved the way for Archie Griffin’s second Heisman Trophy. That Buckeye team was ranked No. 1 most of the season and finished 11-1 and fourth in the country after a disappointing Rose Bowl loss to UCLA.
In 1976, Ward became a consensus first-team All-American on a squad that again tied Michigan for the Big Ten title. This time Ohio State won the Orange Bowl with a convincing 27-10 beating of Big 8 champion Colorado.
In 1977, Ward was a unanimous All-American as Ohio State again shared the league title with the Wolverines and reached the Sugar Bowl, but fell to Bear Bryant’s Alabama team in New Orleans.
Ward was the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 1978 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Ward was the starting left tackle as a rookie, and played six seasons in New York, including a trip to the 1981 AFC Championship Game.
He played a final year with the New Orleans Saints before leaving football to become a minister and has served as a mentor to young people.
Ohio State’s College Football Hall of Famers
Chic Harley (1916-19) Halfback
Wes Fesler (1928-30) End
Les Horvath (1940-44) Quarterback
Bill Willis (1942-44) Tackle
Gaylord “Pete” Stinchcomb (1917-20) Halfback
Jim Parker (1943-46) Guard
Gust Zarnas (1935-37) Guard
Vic Janowicz (1949-51) Halfback
Jim Daniel (1939-41) Tackle
Gomer Jones (1934-35) Center
Howard “Hopalong” Cassady (1952-55) Halfback
Warren Amling (1944-46) Guard/Tackle
Archie Griffin (1972-75) Running Back
Aurealius Thomas (1955-57) Guard
Jim Stillwagon (1968-70) Middle Guard
Bob Ferguson (1959-61) Fullback
Randy Gradishar (1971-73) Linebacker
John Hicks (1970-73) Tackle
Jack Tatum (1968-70) Defensive Back
Jim Houston (1957-58) End
Rex Kern (1968-70) Quarterback
Chris Spielman (1985-87) Linebacker
Eddie George (1992-95) Running Back
Orlando Pace (1994-96) Tackle
Tom Cousineau (1974-77) Linebacker
Keith Byars (1982-85) Running Back
Mike Doss (1999-2002) Safety
Chris Ward (1974-77) Tackle