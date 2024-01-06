COLUMBUS — Listed below are Friday night’s boys high school basketball scores from all across Ohio as reported to the Scorestream app.

Alliance Marlington escapes close call with Minerva

Alliance Marlington posted a narrow 65-56 win over Minerva on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Minerva and Alliance Marlington faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Alliance Marlington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Alliance Marlington faced off against Avon Lake and Minerva took on Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown on Dec. 29 at Minerva High School.

Andover Pymatuning Valley holds off Windham

Andover Pymatuning Valley finally found a way to top Windham 66-60 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Windham faced off against Warren Champion and Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Middlefield Cardinal on Dec. 29 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

Antwerp collects victory over Paulding

Antwerp grabbed a 47-33 victory at the expense of Paulding in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave Antwerp a 15-7 lead over Paulding.

The Panthers showed some mettle by fighting back to a 24-18 intermission margin.

Antwerp darted to a 36-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Archers held on with a 11-5 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Paulding and Antwerp faced off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Antwerp High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Paulding faced off against Stryker and Antwerp took on Edgerton on Dec. 29 at Antwerp High School.

Arcanum overpowers Union City Mississinawa Valley in thorough fashion

Arcanum controlled the action to earn an impressive 61-28 win against Union City Mississinawa Valley in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Arcanum and Union City Mississinawa Valley squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Arcanum faced off against Xenia Legacy Christian and Union City Mississinawa Valley took on Brookville on Dec. 28 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe posts win at Bradford’s expense

Arcanum Franklin Monroe collected a solid win over Bradford in a 55-38 verdict at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe opened with a 15-7 advantage over Bradford through the first quarter.

The Jets registered a 27-18 advantage at half over the Railroaders.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe moved to a 42-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Jets held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Bradford and Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Bradford High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off against Toledo Maumee Valley and Bradford took on Houston on Dec. 29 at Houston High School.

Arlington bests McComb

Arlington raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 61-40 win over McComb on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Arlington and McComb faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Arlington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, McComb faced off against Kenton and Arlington took on Continental on Dec. 29 at Continental High School.

Ashtabula St. John earns stressful win over Southington Chalker

Ashtabula St. John topped Southington Chalker 64-55 in a tough tilt at Southington Chalker High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Southington Chalker and Ashtabula St. John squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Southington Chalker High School.

Recently on Dec. 29, Ashtabula St. John squared off with Vienna Mathews in a basketball game.

Atwater Waterloo routs North Jackson Jackson-Milton

Atwater Waterloo earned a convincing 50-22 win over North Jackson Jackson-Milton in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

Last time Atwater Waterloo and North Jackson Jackson-Milton played in a 55-42 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Atwater Waterloo faced off against Leetonia and North Jackson Jackson-Milton took on Vienna Mathews on Dec. 22 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

Aurora records thin win against Richfield Revere

Aurora topped Richfield Revere 65-56 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Richfield Revere and Aurora faced off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Aurora High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Richfield Revere faced off against Mayfield Village Mayfield and Aurora took on Eastlake North on Dec. 28 at Aurora High School.

Beaver Eastern overpowers Latham Western in thorough fashion

Beaver Eastern’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Latham Western 65-41 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Latham Western High on Jan. 5.

Beaver Eastern opened with an 18-7 advantage over Latham Western through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened a close 33-21 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Beaver Eastern jumped to a 51-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Beaver Eastern and Latham Western squared off on Dec. 28, 2022 at Latham Western High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Latham Western faced off against Stewart Federal Hocking and Beaver Eastern took on West Portsmouth West on Dec. 21 at West Portsmouth West High School.

Beavercreek slips past Kettering Fairmont

Beavercreek posted a narrow 58-51 win over Kettering Fairmont during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

Last season, Kettering Fairmont and Beavercreek squared off on Feb. 21, 2023 at Kettering Fairmont High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Kettering Fairmont faced off against Centerville and Beavercreek took on West Chester Lakota West on Dec. 27 at Beavercreek High School.

Bellefontaine Logan sprints past St. Paris Graham

Bellefontaine Logan pushed past St. Paris Graham for a 50-37 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

Last season, St Paris Graham and Bellefontaine Logan squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Bellefontaine Logan faced off against North Lewisburg Triad and St Paris Graham took on Urbana on Dec. 29 at St Paris Graham High School.

Belmont Union Local claims tight victory against Wintersville Indian Creek

Belmont Union Local finally found a way to top Wintersville Indian Creek 54-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against St. Clairsville and Belmont Union Local took on Cambridge on Dec. 29 at Cambridge High School.

Beloit West Branch squeezes past Alliance

Beloit West Branch finally found a way to top Alliance 56-51 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

Last season, Alliance and Beloit West Branch squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Beloit West Branch High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Beloit West Branch faced off against Canfield.

Berlin Hiland barely beats Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

Berlin Hiland topped Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 44-39 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Berlin Hiland faced off against Hunting Valley University and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Dec. 29 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

Berlin Center Western Reserve overcomes McDonald

Berlin Center Western Reserve notched a win against McDonald 38-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave Berlin Center Western Reserve a 10-7 lead over McDonald.

McDonald bowed its back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 20-18.

Berlin Center Western Reserve darted to a 29-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

Berlin Center Western Reserve held on with a 9-2 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Berlin Center Western Reserve and McDonald faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at McDonald High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against Hubbard and McDonald took on Columbiana Crestview on Dec. 29 at McDonald High School.

Blanchester denies East Canton’s challenge

Blanchester grabbed a 58-47 victory at the expense of East Canton on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Blanchester faced off against Clarksville Clinton-Massie and East Canton took on Malvern on Dec. 29 at East Canton High School.

Blanchester pushes over Sabina East Clinton

Blanchester notched a win against Sabina East Clinton 58-47 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Blanchester and Sabina East Clinton faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Blanchester High School.

Recently on Dec. 30, Blanchester squared off with Clarksville Clinton-Massie in a basketball game.

Bluffton darts by Ada

Bluffton dismissed Ada by a 71-35 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Bluffton High on Jan. 5.

Last time Bluffton and Ada played in a 92-45 game on Dec. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Bluffton faced off against Cory-Rawson and Ada took on Cory-Rawson on Dec. 23 at Cory-Rawson High School.

Botkins barely beats Anna

Botkins topped Anna 50-49 in a tough tilt on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Botkins and Anna faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Anna High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Anna faced off against Minster and Botkins took on Houston on Dec. 22 at Houston High School.

Bridgeport earns solid win over Richmond Edison

Bridgeport eventually beat Richmond Edison 63-49 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Richmond Edison and Bridgeport faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Richmond Edison High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Bridgeport faced off against Bowerston Conotton Valley and Richmond Edison took on Duncan Falls Philo on Dec. 30 at Richmond Edison High School.

Bristolville Bristol thwarts Kinsman Badger’s quest

Bristolville Bristol knocked off Kinsman Badger 80-70 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Kinsman Badger and Bristolville Bristol squared off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Bristolville Bristol faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae and Kinsman Badger took on Girard on Dec. 29 at Girard High School.

Cadiz Harrison Central squeezes past Bellaire

Cadiz Harrison Central finally found a way to top Bellaire 64-56 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

Last time Bellaire and Cadiz Harrison Central played in a 75-74 game on Dec. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Caldwell and Bellaire took on Martins Ferry on Dec. 29 at Bellaire High School.

Caldwell overcomes Rayland Buckeye Local

Caldwell pushed past Rayland Buckeye Local for a 62-43 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Rayland Buckeye Local High on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Rayland Buckeye Local faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and Caldwell took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Dec. 30 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

Campbell Memorial bests Warren Champion

Campbell Memorial earned a convincing 57-34 win over Warren Champion in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last time Campbell Memorial and Warren Champion played in a 54-45 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Campbell Memorial faced off against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Warren Champion took on Cortland Lakeview on Dec. 30 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Canal Fulton Northwest outlasts Canton South in extra sessions

Canal Fulton Northwest grabbed the final advantage in a 90-83 overtime victory over Canton South in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

Last time Canal Fulton Northwest and Canton South played in a 60-55 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Canal Fulton Northwest faced off against Navarre Fairless and Canton South took on Orrville on Dec. 29 at Canton South High School.

Canfield earns narrow win over Austintown-Fitch

Canfield posted a narrow 51-48 win over Austintown-Fitch on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Austintown-Fitch and Canfield faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Austintown-Fitch High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Austintown-Fitch faced off against Canfield South Range and Canfield took on Beloit West Branch on Dec. 30 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Canton GlenOak tops Uniontown Lake

Canton GlenOak collected a solid win over Uniontown Lake in a 58-44 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 5.

Last time Canton GlenOak and Uniontown Lake played in a 44-39 game on Feb. 22, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Canton GlenOak faced off against Olmsted Falls and Uniontown Lake took on Dover on Dec. 28 at Dover High School.

Canton McKinley squeezes past Uniontown Green

Canton McKinley finally found a way to top Uniontown Green 58-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Uniontown Green and Canton McKinley faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Uniontown Green High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Canton McKinley faced off against Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Uniontown Green took on Massillon Perry on Dec. 22 at Uniontown Green High School.

Cardington-Lincoln earns stressful win over Galion Northmor

Cardington-Lincoln finally found a way to top Galion Northmor 51-49 at Cardington High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Galion Northmor, as it began with a 13-9 edge over Cardington-Lincoln through the end of the first quarter.

The Pirates’ offense darted in front for a 28-24 lead over the Golden Knights at the intermission.

Cardington-Lincoln darted to a 43-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 11-8 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Dec. 30, Cardington-Lincoln squared off with Marengo Highland in a basketball game.

Carlisle earns stressful win over Waynesville

Carlisle topped Waynesville 53-47 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Carlisle and Waynesville faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Carlisle High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Waynesville faced off against Miamisburg Dayton Christian and Carlisle took on Xenia Legacy Christian on Dec. 27 at Carlisle High School.

Carrollton pockets slim win over Salem

Carrollton topped Salem 45-41 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

Last time Carrollton and Salem played in a 57-40 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Carrollton faced off against Zanesville Maysville and Salem took on Niles on Dec. 22 at Salem High School.

Casstown Miami East claims victory against Tipp City Bethel

Casstown Miami East handed Tipp City Bethel a tough 71-59 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Casstown Miami East and Tipp City Bethel faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Casstown Miami East faced off against Versailles and Tipp City Bethel took on Marietta on Dec. 29 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

Cedarville darts by North Lewisburg Triad

Cedarville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 70-35 win over North Lewisburg Triad on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Cedarville and North Lewisburg Triad faced off on Jan. 7, 2022 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, North Lewisburg Triad faced off against Bellefontaine Logan and Cedarville took on Springfield Catholic Central on Dec. 22 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

Centerville records thin win against Cincinnati Moeller

Centerville finally found a way to top Cincinnati Moeller 62-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Centerville and Cincinnati Moeller squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Centerville faced off against Akron Hoban and Cincinnati Moeller took on Bradenton Southeast on Dec. 27 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

Chesapeake escapes Portsmouth in thin win

Chesapeake posted a narrow 61-53 win over Portsmouth in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

Last season, Chesapeake and Portsmouth faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Chesapeake High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Portsmouth faced off against Wheelersburg and Chesapeake took on Ironton St Joseph Central on Dec. 30 at Chesapeake High School.

Chillicothe Unioto records thin win against Williamsport Westfall

Chillicothe Unioto finally found a way to top Williamsport Westfall 53-45 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Chillicothe Unioto a 19-12 lead over Williamsport Westfall.

The Shermans registered a 29-22 advantage at half over the Mustangs.

Chillicothe Unioto jumped to a 45-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs closed the lead with a 11-8 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Williamsport Westfall and Chillicothe Unioto faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Washington Court House Washington and Williamsport Westfall took on Hebron Lakewood on Dec. 30 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

Cincinnati Elder earns narrow win over Huber Heights Wayne

Cincinnati Elder finally found a way to top Huber Heights Wayne 53-50 at Cincinnati Elder High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 30, Cincinnati Elder squared off with Hebron Conner in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori defeats Cincinnati Riverview East

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori left no doubt on Friday, controlling Cincinnati Riverview East from start to finish for a 74-47 victory in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

Last time Cincinnati Riverview East and Cincinnati Gamble Montessori played in a 53-36 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 29, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori squared off with Cincinnati Shroder in a basketball game.

Cincinnati La Salle squeezes past St. Bernard Roger Bacon

Cincinnati La Salle posted a narrow 54-45 win over St. Bernard Roger Bacon for an Ohio boys basketball victory at St. Bernard Roger Bacon High on Jan. 5.

Last season, Cincinnati La Salle and St Bernard Roger Bacon squared off on Jan. 4, 2022 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, St Bernard Roger Bacon faced off against North Raleigh Christian and Cincinnati La Salle took on Tallahassee St. John Paul II on Dec. 30 at Cincinnati La Salle High School.

Cincinnati McNicholas thwarts Hamilton Badin’s quest

Cincinnati McNicholas knocked off Hamilton Badin 47-30 at Hamilton Badin High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Cincinnati McNicholas and Hamilton Badin squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Hamilton Badin High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Hamilton Badin faced off against Hamilton and Cincinnati McNicholas took on Pensacola Catholic on Dec. 29 at Pensacola Catholic High School.

Cincinnati Princeton records thin win against Middletown

Cincinnati Princeton topped Middletown 71-63 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

Last time Middletown and Cincinnati Princeton played in a 57-56 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Middletown faced off against Liberty Township Lakota East and Cincinnati Princeton took on Raymond on Dec. 28 at Raymond High School.

Cincinnati Sycamore rides to cruise-control win over Cincinnati Colerain

Cincinnati Sycamore handled Cincinnati Colerain 64-33 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last time Cincinnati Sycamore and Cincinnati Colerain played in a 48-38 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Milford and Cincinnati Colerain took on Cincinnati Northwest on Dec. 29 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

Cincinnati Ursuline earns solid win over Canton Central Catholic

Cincinnati Ursuline pushed past Canton Central Catholic for a 67-48 win at Canton Central Catholic High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Cincinnati Ursuline took on Youngstown Chaney on Dec. 22 at Cincinnati Ursuline Academy.

Cincinnati Winton Woods thwarts Lebanon’s quest

Cincinnati Winton Woods grabbed a 61-50 victory at the expense of Lebanon during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

Last time Lebanon and Cincinnati Winton Woods played in a 53-46 game on Feb. 1, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 29, Lebanon squared off with Franklin Bishop Fenwick in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Woodward narrowly defeats Cincinnati Hughes

Cincinnati Woodward eventually beat Cincinnati Hughes 77-59 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

Last season, Cincinnati Woodward and Cincinnati Hughes faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Cincinnati Hughes High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Cincinnati Woodward faced off against Miami Braddock.

Cleveland VASJ narrowly defeats Cleveland Benedictine

Cleveland VASJ handed Cleveland Benedictine a tough 79-63 loss at Cleveland Vasj on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Painesville Riverside.

Coldwater dominates New Knoxville

Coldwater raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 58-26 win over New Knoxville in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

Last season, Coldwater and New Knoxville squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Coldwater High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, New Knoxville faced off against Mt Victory Ridgemont and Coldwater took on Oregon Cardinal Stritch on Dec. 30 at Coldwater High School.

Columbiana rides to cruise-control win over Leetonia

Columbiana left no doubt on Friday, controlling Leetonia from start to finish for a 61-18 victory at Leetonia High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Columbiana and Leetonia faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Leetonia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Leetonia faced off against Mineral Ridge and Columbiana took on Columbiana Heartland on Dec. 29 at Columbiana High School.

Columbus Africentric overcomes Columbus West in seat-squirming affair

Columbus Africentric topped Columbus West 61-56 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last time Columbus Africentric and Columbus West played in a 80-47 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 27, Columbus West squared off with Johnstown in a basketball game.

Columbus Eastmoor defeats Columbus Independence

Columbus Eastmoor scored early and often to roll over Columbus Independence 84-46 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Columbus Independence High on Jan. 5.

Last season, Columbus Independence and Columbus Eastmoor squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Columbus Independence faced off against Dublin Scioto and Columbus Eastmoor took on Mansfield on Dec. 21 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

Columbus Linden-Mckinley tacks win on Columbus Centennial

Columbus Linden-Mckinley recorded a big victory over Columbus Centennial 70-40 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Columbus Centennial High on Jan. 5.

Last time Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Centennial played in a 46-30 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Columbus Centennial faced off against Bexley and Columbus Linden-Mckinley took on Hebron Conner on Dec. 28 at Columbus Linden-Mckinley Stem Academy.

Columbus Mifflin survives for narrow win over Columbus Whetstone

Columbus Mifflin finally found a way to top Columbus Whetstone 58-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Columbus Whetstone and Columbus Mifflin squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Columbus Mifflin High School.

Recently on Dec. 27, Columbus Whetstone squared off with Columbus Bishop Hartley in a basketball game.

Columbus Walnut Ridge dominates Columbus Marion-Franklin in convincing showing

Columbus Walnut Ridge controlled the action to earn an impressive 76-39 win against Columbus Marion-Franklin for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 5.

Last season, Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus Walnut Ridge squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

Recently on Dec. 27, Columbus Marion-Franklin squared off with Dublin Scioto in a basketball game.

Columbus Worthington Kilbourne collects victory over Columbus Franklin Heights

Columbus Worthington Kilbourne knocked off Columbus Franklin Heights 55-44 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Columbus Franklin Heights squared off on Feb. 7, 2022 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Columbus Franklin Heights faced off against Grove City and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Dec. 22 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School.

Convoy Crestview tops Columbus Grove

Convoy Crestview knocked off Columbus Grove 54-43 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave Convoy Crestview a 9-4 lead over Columbus Grove.

The Knights opened a small 24-14 gap over the Bulldogs at the half.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-19 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Columbus Grove faced off against Lima Perry and Convoy Crestview took on Ottoville on Dec. 29 at Ottoville High School.

Cortland Lakeview overcomes Girard

Cortland Lakeview eventually beat Girard 51-36 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 5.

Last season, Girard and Cortland Lakeview faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Girard faced off against Kinsman Badger and Cortland Lakeview took on Warren Champion on Dec. 30 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Cortland Maplewood overcomes Warren Lordstown in seat-squirming affair

Cortland Maplewood topped Warren Lordstown 68-61 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

Last season, Cortland Maplewood and Warren Lordstown faced off on Jan. 28, 2022 at Warren Lordstown High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Warren Lordstown faced off against Warren Champion and Cortland Maplewood took on Cortland Lakeview on Dec. 27 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley prevails over Massillon Tuslaw

Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley earned a convincing 74-21 win over Massillon Tuslaw during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

Last time Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley and Massillon Tuslaw played in a 86-33 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 29, Massillon Tuslaw squared off with Wooster Triway in a basketball game.

Dayton Chaminade Julienne sprints past Franklin Bishop Fenwick

Dayton Chaminade Julienne eventually beat Franklin Bishop Fenwick 55-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Dayton Chaminade Julienne and Franklin Bishop Fenwick squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Dayton Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Franklin Bishop Fenwick faced off against Lebanon and Dayton Chaminade Julienne took on Parkersburg South on Dec. 30 at Dayton Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School.

Dayton Northridge dominates West Milton Milton-Union

Dayton Northridge raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-27 win over West Milton Milton-Union on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Dayton Northridge and West Milton Milton-Union played in a 62-53 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against Dayton Oakwood and Dayton Northridge took on New Madison Tri-Village on Dec. 28 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

Dayton Oakwood barely beats Brookville

Dayton Oakwood topped Brookville 75-66 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

Last season, Brookville and Dayton Oakwood squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Brookville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Brookville faced off against Union City Mississinawa Valley and Dayton Oakwood took on West Milton Milton-Union on Dec. 29 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

Defiance earns solid win over Van Wert

Defiance knocked off Van Wert 59-46 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

Van Wert started on steady ground by forging a 10-3 lead over Defiance at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ shooting moved in front for a 17-12 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Defiance jumped to a 37-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 59-46.

Last season, Van Wert and Defiance faced off on March 4, 2023 at Van Wert High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Van Wert faced off against Ottoville and Defiance took on Toledo Start on Dec. 22 at Defiance High School.

Defiance Tinora barely beats Edgerton

Defiance Tinora posted a narrow 54-52 win over Edgerton in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Defiance Tinora and Edgerton squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Edgerton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Defiance Tinora faced off against Miller City and Edgerton took on Antwerp on Dec. 29 at Antwerp High School.

Delaware dominates Dublin Scioto

Delaware controlled the action to earn an impressive 86-64 win against Dublin Scioto in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave Delaware a 28-17 lead over Dublin Scioto.

The Pacers’ offense charged in front for a 46-28 lead over the Irish at halftime.

Dublin Scioto showed some mettle by fighting back to a 61-45 count in the third quarter.

The Pacers held on with a 25-19 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Delaware and Dublin Scioto faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Delaware Hayes High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Delaware faced off against Delaware Berlin and Dublin Scioto took on Columbus Independence on Dec. 30 at Columbus Independence High School.

Delphos St. John’s barely beats New Bremen

Delphos St. John’s posted a narrow 60-53 win over New Bremen in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

Last time New Bremen and Delphos St. John’s played in a 40-36 game on Dec. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, New Bremen faced off against Dola Hardin Northern and Delphos St. John’s took on Delphos Jefferson on Dec. 27 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

Dola Hardin Northern survives overtime against Waynesfield-Goshen

Dola Hardin Northern used overtime to slip past Waynesfield-Goshen 63-60 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

Last season, Dola Hardin Northern and Waynesfield-Goshen squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Waynesfield-Goshen faced off against Kenton and Dola Hardin Northern took on New Bremen on Dec. 30 at New Bremen High School.

Dresden Tri-Valley dominates Warsaw River View

Dresden Tri-Valley left no doubt on Friday, controlling Warsaw River View from start to finish for a 74-32 victory at Warsaw River View High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and Warsaw River View faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Warsaw River View High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Warsaw River View faced off against West Lafayette Ridgewood and Dresden Tri-Valley took on Hilliard Bradley on Dec. 28 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

Dublin Coffman tops Hilliard Davidson

Dublin Coffman knocked off Hilliard Davidson 67-51 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Dublin Coffman High on Jan. 5.

Last time Dublin Coffman and Hilliard Davidson played in a 40-33 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Dublin Coffman faced off against Pickerington North and Hilliard Davidson took on Hilliard Darby on Dec. 29 at Hilliard Darby High School.

East Liverpool Beaver narrowly defeats Cambridge

East Liverpool Beaver collected a solid win over Cambridge in a 79-68 verdict in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 29, East Liverpool Beaver faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Cambridge took on New Concord Glenn on Dec. 30 at Cambridge High School.

Fairfield overcomes Mason

Fairfield knocked off Mason 68-50 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

Last time Fairfield and Mason played in a 58-53 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Mason faced off against Naples Golden Gate and Fairfield took on Hamilton Ross on Dec. 30 at Fairfield High School.

Fairport Harbor Fairport tacks win on Vienna Mathews

It was a tough night for Vienna Mathews which was overmatched by Fairport Harbor Fairport in this 90-54 verdict.

Last season, Vienna Mathews and Fairport Harbor Fairport squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Vienna Mathews faced off against Ashtabula St. John.

Fayetteville-Perry prevails over Ripley RULH

Fayetteville-Perry handled Ripley RULH 64-40 in an impressive showing at Ripley Rulh high school on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Fayetteville-Perry and Ripley RULH squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Ripley RULH High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Ripley RULH faced off against Felicity-Franklin Local and Fayetteville-Perry took on Mt Orab Western Brown on Dec. 28 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

Findlay collects victory over Sylvania Southview

Findlay pushed past Sylvania Southview for a 51-35 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last time Findlay and Sylvania Southview played in a 65-52 game on Jan. 17, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Findlay faced off against St Marys and Sylvania Southview took on Oregon Clay on Dec. 22 at Sylvania Southview High School.

Findlay Liberty-Benton records thin win against Bloomdale Elmwood

Findlay Liberty-Benton finally found a way to top Bloomdale Elmwood 41-34 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

Last season, Findlay Liberty-Benton and Bloomdale Elmwood squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against Wauseon and Bloomdale Elmwood took on Gibsonburg on Dec. 27 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School.

Frankfort Adena escapes close call with Bainbridge Paint Valley

Frankfort Adena posted a narrow 53-50 win over Bainbridge Paint Valley in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last time Bainbridge Paint Valley and Frankfort Adena played in a 44-41 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Frankfort Adena faced off against Lucasville Valley and Bainbridge Paint Valley took on Circleville on Dec. 27 at Circleville High School.

Franklin claims tight victory against Trenton Edgewood

Franklin posted a narrow 60-52 win over Trenton Edgewood at Franklin High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Franklin a 12-11 lead over Trenton Edgewood.

The Wildcats opened a close 32-18 gap over the Cougars at the half.

Franklin and Trenton Edgewood each scored in the third quarter.

The Cougars managed a 20-14 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last time Trenton Edgewood and Franklin played in a 55-35 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Franklin faced off against Clarksville Clinton-Massie.

Greenville survives for narrow win over Piqua

Greenville finally found a way to top Piqua 53-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Piqua faced off against Dayton Meadowdale and Greenville took on Fairborn on Dec. 29 at Greenville High School.

Grove City Christian escapes close call with Canal Winchester Harvest Prep

Grove City Christian posted a narrow 48-41 win over Canal Winchester Harvest Prep on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep started on steady ground by forging a 9-6 lead over Grove City Christian at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles kept a 20-14 halftime margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep moved ahead of Grove City Christian 30-29 to start the final quarter.

The Warriors had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Eagles won the session and the game with a 19-11 performance.

Last time Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Grove City Christian played in a 80-33 game on Feb. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Grove City Christian faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep took on Dayton Dunbar on Dec. 30 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

Hannibal River overcomes Barnesville

Hannibal River handed Barnesville a tough 64-52 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last time Hannibal River and Barnesville played in a 54-32 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Hannibal River faced off against Magnolia Sandy Valley and Barnesville took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on Dec. 27 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

Hanoverton United carves slim margin over East Palestine

Hanoverton United finally found a way to top East Palestine 44-38 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Hanoverton United and East Palestine played in a 51-31 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, East Palestine faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local.

Harrod Allen East overwhelms Delphos Jefferson

Harrod Allen East scored early and often to roll over Delphos Jefferson 85-61 at Harrod Allen East High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Tough to find an edge early, Harrod Allen East and Delphos Jefferson fashioned a 15-15 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 41-30 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Harrod Allen East steamrolled to a 66-46 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-15 edge.

Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Harrod Allen East squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Harrod Allen East High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Harrod Allen East faced off against Cory-Rawson and Delphos Jefferson took on Erie Seneca on Dec. 29 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

Harvey Thornton pushes over Richmond Heights

Harvey Thornton notched a win against Richmond Heights 62-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Richmond Heights faced off against Garfield Heights.

Haviland Wayne Trace delivers statement win over Defiance Ayersville

Haviland Wayne Trace raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 70-31 win over Defiance Ayersville in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

Last season, Defiance Ayersville and Haviland Wayne Trace squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Defiance Ayersville faced off against Liberty Center and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Woodburn Woodlan on Dec. 27 at Woodburn Woodlan High School.

Hebron Lakewood routs Parma Normandy

Hebron Lakewood dominated from start to finish in an imposing 61-35 win over Parma Normandy in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Williamsport Westfall.

Hilliard Bradley narrowly defeats Powell Liberty

Hilliard Bradley notched a win against Powell Liberty 55-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Powell Liberty and Hilliard Bradley faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Powell Liberty took on Gallatin Tennessee on Dec. 29 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

Hunting Valley University grinds out close victory over Chardon NDCL

Hunting Valley University finally found a way to top Chardon NDCL 72-69 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Hunting Valley University High on Jan. 5.

Last season, Chardon NDCL and Hunting Valley University faced off on Feb. 5, 2022 at Hunting Valley University School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Hunting Valley University faced off against Granville and Chardon NDCL took on Youngstown Cardinal Mooney on Dec. 29 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School.

Ironton survives for narrow win over Ironton Rock Hill

Ironton finally found a way to top Ironton Rock Hill 51-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Ironton Rock Hill started on steady ground by forging a 9-4 lead over Ironton at the end of the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers’ offense darted in front for a 19-18 lead over the Redmen at the intermission.

Ironton darted to a 37-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Tigers and the Redmen each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Ironton and Ironton Rock Hill faced off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Ironton Rock Hill faced off against Portsmouth Notre Dame and Ironton took on Ona Cabell Midland on Dec. 28 at Ironton High School.

Kenton claims victory against Lima Bath

Kenton handed Lima Bath a tough 49-30 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Kenton and Lima Bath squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Kenton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Lima Bath faced off against Oregon Cardinal Stritch and Kenton took on McComb on Dec. 29 at Kenton High School.

Kettering Alter narrowly defeats Dayton Carroll

Kettering Alter collected a solid win over Dayton Carroll in a 48-37 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Dayton Carroll High on Jan. 5.

Last season, Kettering Alter and Dayton Carroll faced off on Feb. 9, 2023 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Dayton Carroll faced off against Dandridge Jefferson County and Kettering Alter took on Johnson City University on Dec. 22 at Johnson City University School.

Lancaster Fisher scores early, pulls away from Columbus Wellington

Lancaster Fisher rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 59-37 win over Columbus Wellington during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Lancaster Fisher faced off against Baltimore Liberty Union.

Leavittsburg LaBrae sprints past Brookfield

Leavittsburg LaBrae handed Brookfield a tough 65-49 loss during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

Last time Leavittsburg LaBrae and Brookfield played in a 76-68 game on Feb. 1, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off against Mantua Crestwood and Brookfield took on Cortland Maplewood on Dec. 22 at Brookfield High School.

Leesburg Fairfield Local delivers statement win over Mowrystown Whiteoak

Leesburg Fairfield Local earned a convincing 68-32 win over Mowrystown Whiteoak in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Leesburg Fairfield Local and Mowrystown Whiteoak squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Leesburg Fairfield Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Leesburg Fairfield Local faced off against Fayetteville-Perry and Mowrystown Whiteoak took on Manchester on Dec. 22 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

Lewis Center Orange records thin win against Upper Arlington

Lewis Center Orange finally found a way to top Upper Arlington 56-47 at Upper Arlington High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Lewis Center Orange faced off on Feb. 8, 2022 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Upper Arlington faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Lewis Center Orange took on Westerville Central on Dec. 30 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

Lewistown Indian Lake escapes Springfield Shawnee in thin win

Lewistown Indian Lake finally found a way to top Springfield Shawnee 67-65 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Springfield Shawnee High on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave Lewistown Indian Lake a 20-6 lead over Springfield Shawnee.

The Lakers opened a huge 40-21 gap over the Braves at the half.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Springfield Shawnee got within 52-41.

The Braves managed a 24-15 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Springfield Shawnee and Lewistown Indian Lake squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Plain City Alder and Lewistown Indian Lake took on Columbus Bishop Hartley on Dec. 29 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

Lima edges past Toledo Start in tough test

Lima finally found a way to top Toledo Start 64-63 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lima faced off against Reynoldsburg and Toledo Start took on Dumfries Potomac on Dec. 30 at Dumfries Potomac High School.

Lima Central Catholic escapes close call with Kalida

Lima Central Catholic topped Kalida 47-43 in a tough tilt on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Kalida and Lima Central Catholic squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Kalida High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Kalida took on Van Wert Lincolnview on Dec. 29 at Kalida High School.

Lima Shawnee barely beats Celina

Lima Shawnee posted a narrow 53-46 win over Celina in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Lima Shawnee and Celina faced off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Lima Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Celina faced off against Ansonia and Lima Shawnee took on South Charleston Southeastern on Dec. 29 at Lima Shawnee High School.

Lisbon claims victory against Wellsville

Lisbon knocked off Wellsville 50-33 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

Last season, Wellsville and Lisbon squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Lisbon faced off against East Hanover Park and Wellsville took on Steubenville Catholic Central on Dec. 23 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

London sprints past Urbana

London pushed past Urbana for a 52-38 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave London a 13-12 lead over Urbana.

The Hillclimbers moved ahead by earning a 21-17 advantage over the Red Raiders at the end of the second quarter.

Urbana darted a modest margin over London as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The final quarter was decisive for the Red Raiders, as they climbed out of a hole with a 52-38 scoring margin.

Last season, London and Urbana faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Urbana High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, London faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and Urbana took on St Paris Graham on Dec. 29 at St Paris Graham High School.

London Madison-Plains survives for narrow win over Springfield Northeastern

London Madison-Plains posted a narrow 50-43 win over Springfield Northeastern on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, London Madison-Plains and Springfield Northeastern squared off on Jan. 7, 2022 at Springfield Northeastern High School.

Lore City Buckeye Trail darts past Bowerston Conotton Valley with early burst

Lore City Buckeye Trail left no doubt in recording a 62-29 win over Bowerston Conotton Valley in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off against Strasburg and Bowerston Conotton Valley took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Dec. 29 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

Louisville posts win at Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit’s expense

Louisville pushed past Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit for a 56-44 win on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Louisville played in a 49-48 game on March 2, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Louisville faced off against Akron Garfield and Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit took on Parkersburg South on Dec. 22 at Parkersburg South High School.

Loveland earns stressful win over Cincinnati Walnut Hills

Loveland finally found a way to top Cincinnati Walnut Hills 49-45 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off against Dry Ridge Grant County and Loveland took on Brunswick on Dec. 28 at Brunswick High School.

Lowellville overwhelms Mineral Ridge

Lowellville dismissed Mineral Ridge by a 61-41 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Mineral Ridge High on Jan. 5.

Last season, Lowellville and Mineral Ridge squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Mineral Ridge High School.

Recently on Dec. 29, Mineral Ridge squared off with Leetonia in a basketball game.

Madison slips past Jefferson

Madison topped Jefferson 57-56 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Madison and Jefferson faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Madison High School.

Recently on Dec. 30, Madison squared off with Oak Harbor in a basketball game.

Malvern sets early tone to dominate Newcomerstown

A swift early pace pushed Malvern past Newcomerstown Friday 87-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Malvern opened with a 34-15 advantage over Newcomerstown through the first quarter.

The Hornets opened a towering 52-28 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

Malvern pulled to a 66-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 21-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Malvern and Newcomerstown faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Malvern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Malvern faced off against Kidron Central Christian and Newcomerstown took on Uhrichsville Claymont on Dec. 29 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

Mansfield survives for narrow win over New Philadelphia

Mansfield posted a narrow 44-41 win over New Philadelphia in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 29, New Philadelphia faced off against Lexington and Mansfield took on Columbus South on Dec. 30 at Columbus South High School.

Marietta bests Beverly Fort Frye

Marietta controlled the action to earn an impressive 69-37 win against Beverly Fort Frye on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Marietta and Beverly Fort Frye squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Marietta faced off against Tipp City Bethel and Beverly Fort Frye took on Waterford on Dec. 29 at Waterford High School.

Massillon takes down Youngstown Boardman

Massillon dismissed Youngstown Boardman by a 70-25 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Youngstown Boardman High on Jan. 5.

Last time Youngstown Boardman and Massillon played in a 62-52 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Youngstown Boardman faced off against Warren Kennedy and Massillon took on Canal Fulton Northwest on Dec. 27 at Canal Fulton Northwest High School.

Massillon Jackson narrowly defeats Massillon Perry

Massillon Jackson grabbed a 66-51 victory at the expense of Massillon Perry on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Massillon Jackson and Massillon Perry squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Massillon Jackson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Massillon Perry faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Massillon Jackson took on Tampa Plant on Dec. 29 at Tampa Plant High School.

McArthur Vinton County outlasts Greenfield McClain in extra sessions

It took extra time, but McArthur Vinton County finally beat Greenfield McClain 74-69 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Greenfield Mcclain High on Jan. 5.

Greenfield McClain showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 21-9 advantage over McArthur Vinton County as the first quarter ended.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Tigers controlled the pace, taking a 37-17 lead into intermission.

Greenfield McClain moved ahead by earning a 46-39 advantage over McArthur Vinton County at the end of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Vikings and the Tigers locked in a 59-59 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with McArthur Vinton County and Greenfield McClain locked in a 66-66 stalemate.

The Vikings got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-3 edge.

Last time McArthur Vinton County and Greenfield McClain played in a 67-54 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Greenfield McClain faced off against Frankfort Adena and McArthur Vinton County took on Chillicothe on Dec. 28 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

Crown City South Gallia falls to McDermott Northwest in OT

McDermott Northwest took full advantage of overtime to defeat Crown City South Gallia 49-46 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Crown City South Gallia showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-7 advantage over McDermott Northwest as the first quarter ended.

The Rebels moved ahead by earning a 17-14 advantage over the Mohawks at the end of the second quarter.

McDermott Northwest broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 33-25 lead over Crown City South Gallia.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Mohawks and the Rebels locked in a 42-42 stalemate.

McDermott Northwest held on with a 7-4 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Crown City South Gallia faced off against Lucasville Valley and McDermott Northwest took on Waverly on Dec. 22 at Waverly High School.

Lima Perry comes up short in matchup with McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley grabbed a 56-43 victory at the expense of Lima Perry in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Lima Perry squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Mt Victory Ridgemont and Lima Perry took on Columbus Grove on Dec. 30 at Columbus Grove High School.

Mentor delivers statement win over Euclid

It was a tough night for Euclid which was overmatched by Mentor in this 104-70 verdict.

Last season, Mentor and Euclid faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Mentor High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Mentor faced off against Wytheville George Wythe and Euclid took on Gates Mills Gilmour on Dec. 22 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

Mentor Lake Catholic denies Painesville Riverside’s challenge

Mentor Lake Catholic pushed past Painesville Riverside for a 66-56 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

Last time Painesville Riverside and Mentor Lake Catholic played in a 55-49 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Perry and Painesville Riverside took on Cleveland VASJ on Dec. 30 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School.

Miamisburg Dayton Christian routs Yellow Springs

Miamisburg Dayton Christian rolled past Yellow Springs for a comfortable 62-38 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 5.

Last season, Miamisburg Dayton Christian and Yellow Springs faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Yellow Springs High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Waynesville and Yellow Springs took on Sidney Lehman on Dec. 23 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

Milford Center Fairbanks narrowly defeats Jamestown Greeneview

Milford Center Fairbanks handed Jamestown Greeneview a tough 60-46 loss during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

The start wasn’t the problem for Jamestown Greeneview, as it began with a 15-12 edge over Milford Center Fairbanks through the end of the first quarter.

The Rams climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 26-22 lead at halftime.

Milford Center Fairbanks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-34 lead over Jamestown Greeneview.

The Panthers held on with a 20-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Jamestown Greeneview and Milford Center Fairbanks faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Milford Center Fairbanks faced off against Grove City Christian and Jamestown Greeneview took on Washington Court House Miami Trace on Dec. 28 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

Minford outlasts Lucasville Valley

Minford eventually beat Lucasville Valley 68-50 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

Last season, Minford and Lucasville Valley squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Lucasville Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Minford faced off against Williamsport Westfall and Lucasville Valley took on Frankfort Adena on Dec. 30 at Frankfort Adena High School.

Morral Ridgedale edges past Lima Temple Christian in tough test

Morral Ridgedale finally found a way to top Lima Temple Christian 48-46 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Lima Temple Christian showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-10 advantage over Morral Ridgedale as the first quarter ended.

The Pioneers moved a close margin over the Rockets as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Morral Ridgedale broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-32 lead over Lima Temple Christian.

The Pioneers rallied with a 14-12 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Rockets prevailed.

Last time Lima Temple Christian and Morral Ridgedale played in a 46-42 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Morral Ridgedale faced off against North Lewisburg Triad and Lima Temple Christian took on Fort Jennings on Dec. 29 at Lima Temple Christian School.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale collects victory over Arcadia

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale eventually beat Arcadia 56-37 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Arcadia and Mt Blanchard Riverdale squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Arcadia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off against Upper Sandusky and Arcadia took on Sycamore Mohawk on Dec. 30 at Sycamore Mohawk High School.

Mt. Vernon grinds out close victory over Ashland

Mt. Vernon finally found a way to top Ashland 56-49 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

Ashland showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-12 advantage over Mt. Vernon as the first quarter ended.

The Arrows moved ahead by earning a 27-21 advantage over the Yellow Jackets at the end of the second quarter.

Mt. Vernon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-32 lead over Ashland.

The Yellow Jackets held on with a 19-17 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Mt Vernon faced off against Wooster and Ashland took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Dec. 30 at Ashland High School.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont claims victory against Marion Elgin

Mt. Victory Ridgemont knocked off Marion Elgin 54-41 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Marion Elgin and Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off against New Knoxville and Marion Elgin took on Toledo Emmanuel Christian on Dec. 27 at Marion Elgin High School.

Napoleon edges past Sylvania Northview in tough test

Napoleon finally found a way to top Sylvania Northview 61-54 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

Last season, Sylvania Northview and Napoleon faced off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Napoleon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Sylvania Northview faced off against Onsted and Napoleon took on Holgate on Dec. 29 at Holgate High School.

New Albany scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Galloway Westland

New Albany broke to an early lead and topped Galloway Westland 68-44 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Galloway Westland faced off against Pataskala Watkins Memorial and New Albany took on Delaware Berlin on Dec. 28 at New Albany High School.

New Carlisle Tecumseh tops Plain City Alder in extra frame

New Carlisle Tecumseh used overtime to slip past Plain City Alder 55-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last time Plain City Alder and New Carlisle Tecumseh played in a 66-52 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Plain City Alder faced off against Springfield Shawnee and New Carlisle Tecumseh took on Springfield Northwestern on Dec. 30 at Springfield Northwestern High School.

New Concord Glenn overcomes Coshocton in seat-squirming affair

New Concord Glenn finally found a way to top Coshocton 68-64 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, New Concord Glenn and Coshocton faced off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Coshocton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, New Concord Glenn faced off against Cambridge and Coshocton took on East Liverpool on Dec. 30 at Coshocton High School.

New Lexington rides to cruise-control win over McConnelsville Morgan

New Lexington earned a convincing 68-28 win over McConnelsville Morgan at New Lexington High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

New Lexington opened with a 21-5 advantage over McConnelsville Morgan through the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 40-14 half margin at the Raiders’ expense.

New Lexington pulled to a 57-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers and the Raiders each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last time New Lexington and McConnelsville Morgan played in a 49-35 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, New Lexington faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and McConnelsville Morgan took on Baltimore Liberty Union on Dec. 30 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

New Madison Tri-Village scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Ansonia

An early dose of momentum helped New Madison Tri-Village to a 75-38 runaway past Ansonia for an Ohio boys basketball victory at New Madison Tri-Village High on Jan. 5.

Last time New Madison Tri-Village and Ansonia played in a 69-48 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 28, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Dayton Northridge and Ansonia took on Celina on Dec. 30 at Celina High School.

New Middletown Springfield Local tops Sebring

New Middletown Springfield Local recorded a big victory over Sebring 61-23 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

New Middletown Springfield Local opened with a 31-11 advantage over Sebring through the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 33-13 lead over the Trojans at the half.

New Middletown Springfield Local thundered to a 54-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and Sebring faced off on Dec. 13, 2022 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Sebring faced off against Orrville Kingsway Christian and New Middletown Springfield Local took on East Palestine on Dec. 29 at East Palestine High School.

New Paris National Trail edges past West Alexandria Twin Valley South in tough test

New Paris National Trail topped West Alexandria Twin Valley South 33-30 in a tough tilt on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 29, West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off against Germantown Valley View and New Paris National Trail took on Lockland on Dec. 23 at New Paris National Trail High School.

Newark overwhelms Grove City Central Crossing

Newark scored early and often to roll over Grove City Central Crossing 67-29 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Newark and Grove City Central Crossing faced off on Feb. 7, 2022 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Newark faced off against Painesville Riverside and Grove City Central Crossing took on Ashville Teays Valley on Dec. 27 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

Newton Falls denies Columbiana Crestview’s challenge

Newton Falls collected a solid win over Columbiana Crestview in a 47-34 verdict on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Newton Falls and Columbiana Crestview played in a 61-50 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Newton Falls faced off against Cortland Lakeview and Columbiana Crestview took on McDonald on Dec. 29 at McDonald High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf overcomes deficit and Elida

Ottawa-Glandorf rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Elida 75-40 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Elida started on steady ground by forging a 17-14 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf at the end of the first quarter.

The Titans’ shooting jumped in front for a 35-22 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Ottawa-Glandorf stormed to a 61-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Elida faced off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Elida High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Lima Central Catholic and Elida took on New Bremen on Dec. 29 at New Bremen High School.

Pandora-Gilboa overwhelms Van Buren

Pandora-Gilboa dominated Van Buren 64-43 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Pandora-Gilboa and Van Buren played in a 54-35 game on Jan. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Hamler Patrick Henry and Van Buren took on Bowling Green Otsego on Dec. 29 at Bowling Green Otsego High School.

Pickerington North claims tight victory against Grove City

Pickerington North posted a narrow 52-49 win over Grove City on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Grove City and Pickerington North squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Pickerington North High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Grove City faced off against Columbus Franklin Heights and Pickerington North took on Dublin Coffman on Dec. 30 at Pickerington North High School.

Piketon secures a win over Chillicothe Huntington

Piketon pushed past Chillicothe Huntington for a 62-43 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

Last time Piketon and Chillicothe Huntington played in a 75-67 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Piketon faced off against Waverly and Chillicothe Huntington took on Ripley RULH on Dec. 22 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

Plain City Shekinah Christian overcomes Westerville Northside Christian in seat-squirming affair

Plain City Shekinah Christian finally found a way to top Westerville Northside Christian 57-51 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 5.

Last time Westerville Northside Christian and Plain City Shekinah Christian played in a 56-30 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Plain City Shekinah Christian faced off against Sugar Grove Berne Union and Westerville Northside Christian took on Bloom-Carroll on Dec. 29 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

Poland Seminary earns solid win over Canfield South Range

Poland Seminary pushed past Canfield South Range for a 61-49 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Poland Seminary opened with a 13-11 advantage over Canfield South Range through the first quarter.

The scoreboard blinked a 26-26 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

The third quarter gave Poland Seminary a 40-32 lead over Canfield South Range.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-17 edge.

Last season, Poland Seminary and Canfield South Range squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Canfield South Range High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Poland Seminary faced off against Canfield and Canfield South Range took on Austintown-Fitch on Dec. 30 at Austintown-Fitch High School.

Proctorville Fairland barely beats South Point

Proctorville Fairland posted a narrow 61-59 win over South Point on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, South Point and Proctorville Fairland faced off on March 1, 2023 at South Point High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, South Point faced off against Huntington and Proctorville Fairland took on South Webster on Dec. 30 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

Ravenna Southeast collects victory over Rootstown

Ravenna Southeast eventually beat Rootstown 61-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Ravenna Southeast and Rootstown faced off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Rootstown High School.

Recently on Dec. 29, Ravenna Southeast squared off with Ravenna in a basketball game.

Cory-Rawson takes down North Baltimore

Cory-Rawson earned a convincing 63-30 win over North Baltimore at Cory-Rawson High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Cory-Rawson and North Baltimore faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at North Baltimore High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Cory-Rawson faced off against Continental and North Baltimore took on Morral Ridgedale on Dec. 22 at North Baltimore High School.

Reynoldsburg crushes Lancaster

Reynoldsburg rolled past Lancaster for a comfortable 85-52 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last time Reynoldsburg and Lancaster played in a 64-55 game on Feb. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Reynoldsburg faced off against Lima and Lancaster took on Columbus Hamilton Township on Dec. 29 at Lancaster High School.

Richwood North Union carves slim margin over Springfield Northwestern

Richwood North Union topped Springfield Northwestern 77-68 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Richwood North Union and Springfield Northwestern faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Springfield Northwestern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Springfield Northwestern faced off against New Carlisle Tecumseh and Richwood North Union took on Bellefontaine on Dec. 29 at Richwood North Union High School.

Riverside Stebbins edges past Vandalia Butler in tough test

Riverside Stebbins posted a narrow 46-45 win over Vandalia Butler for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Vandalia Butler faced off against Sidney and Riverside Stebbins took on Xenia on Dec. 29 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

Rockford Parkway barely beats Minster

Rockford Parkway topped Minster 48-45 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Rockford Parkway High on Jan. 5.

Rockford Parkway jumped in front of Minster 9-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a meager 21-14 gap over the Wildcats at the half.

Rockford Parkway moved to a 34-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap 19-14 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last time Rockford Parkway and Minster played in a 53-51 game on Dec. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Rockford Parkway faced off against Columbus Grandview Heights and Minster took on Anna on Dec. 30 at Anna High School.

Russia scores early, pulls away from Fort Loramie

Russia rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 43-18 win over Fort Loramie on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Russia and Fort Loramie played in a 39-37 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Russia faced off against Dayton Meadowdale and Fort Loramie took on Anna on Dec. 29 at Fort Loramie High School.

Shadyside narrowly defeats Sarahsville Shenandoah

Shadyside grabbed an 80-66 victory at the expense of Sarahsville Shenandoah during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

Last time Shadyside and Sarahsville Shenandoah played in a 68-61 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Shadyside faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and Sarahsville Shenandoah took on Steubenville Catholic Central on Dec. 30 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

South Charleston Southeastern outlasts West Liberty-Salem

South Charleston Southeastern notched a win against West Liberty-Salem 57-44 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 22, West Liberty-Salem faced off against West Jefferson and South Charleston Southeastern took on Lima Shawnee on Dec. 29 at Lima Shawnee High School.

Spencerville defeats Leipsic

Spencerville scored early and often to roll over Leipsic 65-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Spencerville and Leipsic faced off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Leipsic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Spencerville faced off against St Marys and Leipsic took on Pandora-Gilboa on Dec. 22 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

Springboro claims tight victory against Miamisburg

Springboro posted a narrow 80-73 win over Miamisburg for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 5.

Last time Miamisburg and Springboro played in a 62-49 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Miamisburg faced off against Xenia and Springboro took on Orlando Lake Nona on Dec. 29 at Orlando Lake Nona High School.

St. Henry overcomes Maria Stein Marion Local in seat-squirming affair

St. Henry topped Maria Stein Marion Local 63-54 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave St. Henry a 11-7 lead over Maria Stein Marion Local.

The Redskins opened a slim 25-21 gap over the Flyers at the half.

St. Henry darted to a 43-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins held on with a 20-19 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and St. Henry squared off on March 3, 2023 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, St. Henry faced off against Fort Recovery and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Wapakoneta on Dec. 30 at Wapakoneta High School.

St. Marys records thin win against Wapakoneta

St. Marys finally found a way to top Wapakoneta 53-50 at St. Marys Memorial High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, St Marys and Wapakoneta squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Wapakoneta High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, St Marys faced off against Findlay and Wapakoneta took on Maria Stein Marion Local on Dec. 30 at Wapakoneta High School.

Martins Ferry comes up short in matchup with St. Clairsville

St. Clairsville grabbed a 65-54 victory at the expense of Martins Ferry at St. Clairsville High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with St. Clairsville and Martins Ferry settling for a 12-12 first-quarter knot.

The Red Devils opened a thin 32-25 gap over the Purple Riders at the half.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Martins Ferry got within 46-40.

The Red Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-14 edge.

Last season, Martins Ferry and St. Clairsville faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at St. Clairsville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, St. Clairsville faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and Martins Ferry took on Bellaire on Dec. 29 at Bellaire High School.

Steubenville Catholic Central overcomes New Cumberland Oak Glen in seat-squirming affair

Steubenville Catholic Central posted a narrow 48-41 win over New Cumberland Oak Glen at Steubenville Catholic Central High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Steubenville Catholic Central and New Cumberland Oak Glen played in a 59-52 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Steubenville Catholic Central faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah.

Stewart Federal Hocking crushes Racine Southern

Stewart Federal Hocking scored early and often to roll over Racine Southern 67-29 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Stewart Federal Hocking faced off against Latham Western and Racine Southern took on Ravenswood on Dec. 29 at Racine Southern High School.

Strasburg pushes over New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Strasburg collected a solid win over New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic in a 39-26 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High on Jan. 5.

Last season, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Strasburg faced off on Feb. 21, 2023 at Strasburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Bowerston Conotton Valley and Strasburg took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on Dec. 30 at Strasburg High School.

Struthers outlasts Niles

Struthers knocked off Niles 56-45 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

Last season, Struthers and Niles faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Niles McKinley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Niles faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Struthers took on Warren Howland on Dec. 30 at Struthers High School.

Sugarcreek Garaway posts win at Uhrichsville Claymont’s expense

Sugarcreek Garaway pushed past Uhrichsville Claymont for a 55-41 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Uhrichsville Claymont faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Carrollton and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Newcomerstown on Dec. 29 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

Sumter Christian dominates Toledo Emmanuel Christian in convincing showing

It was a tough night for Toledo Emmanuel Christian which was overmatched by Sumter Christian in this 75-40 verdict.

Recently on Dec. 27, Toledo Emmanuel Christian squared off with Marion Elgin in a basketball game.

Tipp City Tippecanoe slips past Sidney

Tipp City Tippecanoe finally found a way to top Sidney 60-57 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Sidney faced off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Sidney High School.

Recently on Dec. 29, Sidney squared off with Vandalia Butler in a basketball game.

Toledo Central Catholic squeezes past Perrysburg

Toledo Central Catholic posted a narrow 65-59 win over Perrysburg for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 5.

Last season, Toledo Central Catholic and Perrysburg faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Perrysburg High School.

Recently on Dec. 29, Perrysburg squared off with Findlay Liberty-Benton in a basketball game.

Toledo Whitmer tops Holland Springfield

Toledo Whitmer scored early and often to roll over Holland Springfield 68-33 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Toledo Whitmer High on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Toledo Whitmer faced off against Sandusky and Holland Springfield took on Elyria Open Door Christian on Dec. 29 at Elyria Open Door Christian School.

Troy Christian earns solid win over Sidney Lehman

Troy Christian handed Sidney Lehman a tough 54-37 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Troy Christian and Sidney Lehman faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Troy Christian High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Troy Christian faced off against Russia and Sidney Lehman took on North Lewisburg Triad on Dec. 29 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

Versailles outlasts Fort Recovery

Versailles collected a solid win over Fort Recovery in a 45-31 verdict in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

Last time Fort Recovery and Versailles played in a 50-48 game on Dec. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Fort Recovery faced off against Van Wert Lincolnview and Versailles took on Casstown Miami East on Dec. 30 at Versailles High School.

Vincent Warren dominates Point Pleasant

Vincent Warren dismissed Point Pleasant by a 68-34 count in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

Recently on Dec. 30, Vincent Warren squared off with Bloom-Carroll in a basketball game.

Warren Harding survives for narrow win over Warren Howland

Warren Harding topped Warren Howland 68-63 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

Last time Warren Howland and Warren Harding played in a 42-41 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Warren Howland faced off against Struthers and Warren Harding took on Erie First Christian on Dec. 28 at Warren G. Harding High School.

Warren Kennedy overcomes Hartville Lake Center’s lead to earn win

Warren Kennedy fought back from a slow start and rolled to 80-63 win over Hartville Lake Center in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Hartville Lake Center started on steady ground by forging a 20-14 lead over Warren Kennedy at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles’ shooting jumped in front for a 37-32 lead over the Tigers at the half.

Warren Kennedy jumped to a 62-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 19-18 in the final quarter.

Last season, Warren Kennedy and Hartville Lake Center squared off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Hartville Lake Center Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Hartville Lake Center faced off against Youngstown Ursuline and Warren Kennedy took on Youngstown Boardman on Dec. 29 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

Waterford survives for narrow win over Reedsville Eastern

Waterford posted a narrow 55-53 win over Reedsville Eastern in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last time Waterford and Reedsville Eastern played in a 57-41 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Reedsville Eastern faced off against Pomeroy Meigs and Waterford took on Nelsonville-York on Dec. 30 at Nelsonville-York High School.

West Chester Lakota West collects victory over Liberty Township Lakota East

West Chester Lakota West notched a win against Liberty Township Lakota East 56-46 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Liberty Township Lakota East squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against Zephyrhills and West Chester Lakota West took on Cincinnati Mt Healthy on Dec. 30 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

Westerville North slips past Sunbury Big Walnut

Westerville North finally found a way to top Sunbury Big Walnut 60-57 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Westerville North and Sunbury Big Walnut played in a 59-44 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Ashland and Westerville North took on Lewis Center Orange on Dec. 28 at Westerville North High School.

Westerville South takes down Canal Winchester

Westerville South rolled past Canal Winchester for a comfortable 69-25 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last time Westerville South and Canal Winchester played in a 70-32 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Westerville South faced off against Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Canal Winchester took on Pataskala Watkins Memorial on Dec. 30 at Canal Winchester High School.

South Webster comes up short in matchup with Wheelersburg

Wheelersburg collected a solid win over South Webster in a 71-61 verdict on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Wheelersburg and South Webster played in a 60-53 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Wheelersburg faced off against Portsmouth and South Webster took on Proctorville Fairland on Dec. 30 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

Whitehouse Wayne pockets slim win over Bowling Green

Whitehouse Wayne topped Bowling Green 52-51 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

Last season, Whitehouse Wayne and Bowling Green squared off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Whitehouse Wayne faced off against Madison and Bowling Green took on Wapakoneta on Dec. 27 at Bowling Green High School.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley pockets slim win over Oak Hill

Willow Wood Symmes Valley topped Oak Hill 52-44 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Oak Hill faced off against South Webster and Willow Wood Symmes Valley took on Minford on Dec. 22 at Minford High School.

Winchester Eastern slips past Peebles

Winchester Eastern topped Peebles 44-41 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

Last time Winchester Eastern and Peebles played in a 52-48 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Peebles faced off against Seaman North Adams and Winchester Eastern took on Georgetown on Dec. 28 at Georgetown High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central tacks win on New Martinsville Magnolia

Woodsfield Monroe Central controlled the action to earn an impressive 86-45 win against New Martinsville Magnolia in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave Woodsfield Monroe Central an 18-16 lead over New Martinsville Magnolia.

The Seminoles’ offense charged in front for a 41-26 lead over the Blue Eagles at the half.

Woodsfield Monroe Central stormed to a 73-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-11 edge.

Last time Woodsfield Monroe Central and New Martinsville Magnolia played in a 75-53 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against McConnelsville Morgan.

Xenia Legacy Christian tacks win on Franklin Middletown Christian

Xenia Legacy Christian raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 59-37 win over Franklin Middletown Christian in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

Xenia Legacy Christian opened with a 15-9 advantage over Franklin Middletown Christian through the first quarter.

The Knights fought to a 25-19 half margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Xenia Legacy Christian jumped to a 43-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights held on with a 16-2 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Franklin Middletown Christian and Xenia Legacy Christian squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

Recently on Dec. 27, Xenia Legacy Christian squared off with Carlisle in a basketball game.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney scores early, pulls away from East Liverpool

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney scored early and often in a 66-51 win over East Liverpool in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 30, East Liverpool faced off against Coshocton and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Youngstown Valley Christian on Dec. 30 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

Youngstown Chaney darts by Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown

Youngstown Chaney left no doubt on Friday, controlling Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown from start to finish for a 53-19 victory at Youngstown Chaney High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Youngstown Chaney faced off against North Canton Hoover and Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown took on Minerva on Dec. 29 at Minerva High School.

Youngstown East pushes over Hubbard

Youngstown East collected a solid win over Hubbard in a 68-50 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Hubbard faced off against Berlin Center Western Reserve and Youngstown East took on Willoughby Cornerstone on Dec. 28 at Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy.

Youngstown Liberty slips past Akron Garfield

Youngstown Liberty topped Akron Garfield 68-64 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Youngstown Liberty faced off against Akron North and Akron Garfield took on Louisville on Dec. 29 at Louisville High School.

Youngstown Valley Christian crushes Salineville Southern Local

Youngstown Valley Christian rolled past Salineville Southern Local for a comfortable 73-31 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Youngstown Valley Christian squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Youngstown Valley Christian faced off against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Salineville Southern Local took on Toronto on Dec. 23 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

Zanesville Maysville collects victory over Thornville Sheridan

Zanesville Maysville handed Thornville Sheridan a tough 79-66 loss on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Zanesville Maysville darted in front of Thornville Sheridan 25-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a meager 43-29 gap over the Generals at the half.

Zanesville Maysville steamrolled to a 64-48 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Generals managed an 18-15 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Zanesville Maysville and Thornville Sheridan squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Zanesville Maysville faced off against Carrollton and Thornville Sheridan took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Dec. 29 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum denies Byesville Meadowbrook’s challenge

Zanesville West Muskingum knocked off Byesville Meadowbrook 49-30 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last time Zanesville West Muskingum and Byesville Meadowbrook played in a 65-48 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Albany Alexander.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley overcomes West Lafayette Ridgewood

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley pushed past West Lafayette Ridgewood for a 54-43 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and West Lafayette Ridgewood squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and West Lafayette Ridgewood took on Warsaw River View on Dec. 28 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

