New Lexington topped Circleville Logan Elm 58-53 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Circleville Logan Elm High on Dec. 30.

Circleville Logan Elm started on steady ground by forging a 13-10 lead over New Lexington at the end of the first quarter.

The Braves got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 28-23 margin over the Panthers at half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with New Lexington and Circleville Logan Elm locked in a 36-36 stalemate.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-17 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Hilliard Davidson and New Lexington took on Warsaw River View on Dec. 22 at Warsaw River View High School.

