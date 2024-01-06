Gayle Hoffman Hester age 65, of Mansfield Ohio passed on Thursday January 4, 2024 at home in Mansfield Ohio surrounded by Loved ones. She was born on May 16, 1958 in Mansfield Ohio to Claudette and Bill Hoffman. Gayle was the sweetest most loving person you could ever meet.

She loved animals and nature, she loved the outdoors, hiking, skiing and more.

In her spare time she enjoyed rescuing and caring for wildlife. Gayle was known for feeding

deer and other wildlife in the winter months. In the winter months Gayle also enjoyed skiing at snow trails. In the summer months She enjoyed canoeing and spending time with loved ones.

Gayle was preceded in death by her parents Claudette and Bill Hoffman.

Gayle was known for being tough, loving and free spirited. She is survived by husband Scot

Wendling; Children Brandon Hester, And Brittany (Joseph) Garcia Jennings, step-children, Zach And Jessica Wendling. Grandsons Quentin Hester, Luka Hester, Merino Garcia, Tani Garcia, Kane Jennings, and step-grandchild Ryan Jennings. Sister Teresa (Robert) Eastway, Brother Chris Hoffman,and step-brothers Drew and Robert Tucker.

Gayle was a loving mother and grandmother. She was known as grandma snow and will be

tremendously missed by all who loved her.

Please join us Friday January 12th, 2024 for a celebration of life for Gayle and her father Bill Hoffman at Lexington senior center 67 E Main st Lexington Ohio, from 2 to 4pm.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation And Memorial Society

Website: Www.ohiocremation.org