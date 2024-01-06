ASHLAND — Not since the storied days of the legendary Larry Siegfried has Shelby High School seen a scoring barrage like this.

Senior Alex Bruskotter, headed to Wright State next fall, erupted for 12 treys and netted 53 points on Saturday night to lift the Whippets to an 84-61 victory at Ashland in non-conference boys basketball action at Arrow Arena.

This marked the most points any Shelby boys basketball player has recorded since Josh Ingle poured in 43 points against Upper Sandusky in 2010.

Siegfried, who went on to become an All-American at Ohio State in 1961, won a national championship with the Buckeyes (1960) and was part of five NBA championships in six years with the Boston Celtics (1964, 1965, 1966, 1968 and 1969).

As a Whippet, Siegfried cracked the 50-point plateau three times in a three-week period in late January, 1957. He topped-out with a school-record 60 points on Jan. 11, 1957 against Galion.

The Whippets turned what was a close game with Ashland in the first half into a runaway after intermission.

Shelby opened a 13-10 first-quarter edge, and maintained a 26-23 margin at halftime. A 29-15 scoring binge, spearheaded by the 6-foot-6 Bruskotter’s shooting, widened the gap to 55-38 heading to the fourth period.

The Whippets finished it by outscoring the Arrows 29-23 over the final eight minutes.

Ashland drops to 3-8 on the season. The Arrows return to action on Tuesday at West Holmes.

Shelby improved to 8-2 with this victory and travels to Marion Pleasant on Friday night.