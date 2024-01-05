NEW PHILADELPHIA — Mansfield Senior came from behind in the final two minutes to nip New Philadelphia 44-41 and earn a tough, Ohio Cardinal Conference road victory on Friday night.

The Quakers (4-5 overall, 3-4 in the OCC) took a 41-40 lead when Colton Slaughter scored the last of his game-high 20 points with 2:01 remaining.

But the Tygers regained the advantage 42-41 when Kyevi Roane got loose for a bucket with 1:07 showing.

Senior High came up with a defensive stop and D.J. Corbin’s clutch hoop with 33 seconds showing proved to be the final points of the game.

The contest was tight throughout, including 19 lead changes and four ties.

Roane paced Mansfield Senior with 14 points and six rebounds. Senior Duke Reese chipped in 11 points and five rebounds.

Boston Crowell had nine points for New Philadelphia.

Coach Marquis Sykes saw his team get off to a strong start by earning a 13-7 first-quarter lead. But the Quakers closed to within 18-17 at halftime. Senior High maintained that edge, 33-32 heading to the final period.

The Tygers turned in an excellent floor game with Karon Lyndsay’s smooth ball-handling leading to five of his team’s 11 assists. Senior High suffered just four turnovers. That efficiency helped Mansfield Senior overcome a 4-of-10 performance at the free throw line.

The Quakers enjoyed a fine shooting night, drilling 8-of-15 treys, and 16-of-31 field goals overall. But New Philadelphia was just 1-of-2 at the free throw line and coughed up 12 turnovers.

The Tygers improved to 9-2 overall, 6-1 in the OCC and a game behind Lexington, alone in second place on the league ladder.

Mansfield Senior will host Madison on Tuesday night.

The Quakers host Zanesville tonight.