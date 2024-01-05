LEXINGTON — The beat goes on for the Lexington boys basketball team, which put a beating on visiting West Holmes on Friday night.

The Minutemen hammered the Knights 63-20 to reach the halfway point of the regular season with a perfect 11-0 mark, 6-0 and alone atop the Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Coach Scott Hamilton’s squad raced to a 20-6 first-quarter bulge and expanded it to 36-14 at halftime. It was 53-18 through three quarters of a game that featured a running clock through much of the second half.

Joe Caudill notched a game-high 13 points and seven rebounds to pace Lex, while Elijah Hudson registered 10 points and six rebounds. Seven Allen and Gavin Husty each contributed eight points.

Nate Fair’s nine points topped West Holmes.

The Minutemen shot a blistering 55 percent from the field, including 6-of-14 from behind the arc (43 percent).

West Holmes was limited to 9-of-34 shooting (26.5 percent). Lexington won the battle of the boards 30-20, and forced the Knights into 19 turnovers.

West Holmes falls to 1-7, 0-6, and hosts Ashland on Tuesday.

The Minutemen return to action tonight at home against Galion.