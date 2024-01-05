OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 5, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

River Valley survives for narrow win over Clear Fork

River Valley posted a narrow 31-29 win over Clear Fork for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 5.

Last season, Clear Fork and River Valley faced off on Jan. 13, 2022 at River Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, River Valley faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Clear Fork took on Fredericktown on Dec. 28 at Fredericktown High School.

Carey escapes close call with Bucyrus

Carey finally found a way to top Bucyrus 51-43 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

Last season, Carey and Bucyrus squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Carey High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Carey faced off against Buckeye Central.

Highland barely beats Ontario

Highland topped Ontario 46-40 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Ontario and Highland faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Ontario High School.

Recently on Dec. 22, Highland squared off with Clear Fork in a basketball game.

Pleasant narrowly defeats Shelby

Pleasant pushed past Shelby for a 52-40 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Shelby High on Jan. 5.

Last time Pleasant and Shelby played in a 36-32 game on Jan. 12, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Pleasant faced off against Buckeye Central.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.