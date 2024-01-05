

ASHLAND – The Ashland Area Chorus, a community-based mixed choir, has announced its spring 2024 season.

Rehearsals are Monday nights from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Ashland University in the Center for the Arts (formerly the Arts and Humanities building), room 242, starting this Monday, Jan. 8.

The Ashland Area Chorus will perform a program of beautiful music on an AU choral concert this spring. This is the perfect time to join.

You may simply show up or you may contact the director ahead of time.

The chorus is open to the entire Ashland community and beyond: singers have come from Richland, Medina, Wayne, Holmes and Crawford counties as well.

Previous choral experience is helpful and encouraged. While there are no strict age limits, singers younger than 18 must be approved by the director.

The AAC has performed on regular AU concerts, with the Ashland Symphony Orchestra, and for the Ohio Choral Directors Association.

Recent appearances have included subscription concerts with the ASO and the summer pops concert in the park.

Current members should encourage their talented friends and neighbors to attend rehearsals and make a vocal contribution to this fine musical organization.

For further information, please contact Ron Blackley, AU director of choral activities, at rblackle@ashland.edu or 419-289-5114.