MANSFIELD — One man was arrested Thursday night in Mansfield in connection with a Knox County bank robbery earlier in the day, according to a press release issued by the Mansfield Police Department.

On Thursday at 10:36 p.m. a search warrant was served at 292 Hedges St. in Mansfield, chief Keith Porch stated.

Knox County Sheriff Detectives along with Mansfield Police Detectives and the Allied Special Operations Response Team (ASORT) executed a search warrant at the Hedges Street residence in reference to a bank robbery in Knox County earlier in the day.

Evidence was collected from the house and a vehicle was seized from the driveway, Mansfield Police stated. A male subject was arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail.

That arrest was in connection with an incident on Thursday morning.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to First Federal Savings and Loan, at 5 E. Main Street in Centerburg at 9:18 a.m. Thursday in connection with an armed bank robbery.

According to a Knox County Sheriff’s press release, the suspect was a white male wearing an Ohio State jacket, gray hat and sunglasses.

The release also noted he was carrying a cane and pretending to be blind. He allegedly displayed a handgun.

The suspect fled the area on foot, possibly in the alley behind the Subway on Main Street in Centerburg.

The release stated that a dark gray Jeep Latitude or similar vehicle displaying a temporary tag may be involved.

Centerburg Local Schools were on lockdown at 9:30 a.m. for 55 minutes, superintendent Ryan Gallwitz said.

Gallwitz was informed of the robbery by the district’s school resource officer, he said.

Any questions regarding this case should be directed to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The Knox County Sheriff Detectives are continuing to work the case. Anyone with information concerning this bank robbery is encouraged to contact the detectives in Knox County at 740-397-3333 ext. 1.