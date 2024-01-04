West Lafayette Ridgewood posted a narrow 51-44 win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley at West Lafayette Ridgewood High on Jan. 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

West Lafayette Ridgewood opened with a 17-7 advantage over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley through the first quarter.

The Braves tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 27-21 at the half.

West Lafayette Ridgewood jumped to a 44-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves narrowed the gap 14-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last time Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and West Lafayette Ridgewood played in a 36-31 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 20, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Berlin Hiland and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Dresden Tri-Valley on Dec. 27 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

