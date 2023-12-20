Berlin Hiland dominated West Lafayette Ridgewood 52-21 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

Last season, Berlin Hiland and West Lafayette Ridgewood squared off on Jan. 8, 2022 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Berlin Hiland took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Dec. 16 at Berlin Hiland High School.

