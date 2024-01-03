OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 3, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Akron Buchtel pockets slim win over Chagrin Falls Kenston

Akron Buchtel finally found a way to top Chagrin Falls Kenston 41-35 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 3.

Last season, Chagrin Falls Kenston and Akron Buchtel faced off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Chagrin Falls Kenston High School.

Recently on Dec. 27, Chagrin Falls Kenston squared off with Chesterland West Geauga in a basketball game.

Aurora overcomes Medina Highland in seat-squirming affair

Aurora finally found a way to top Medina Highland 53-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

Last season, Medina Highland and Aurora faced off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Aurora High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Medina Highland faced off against Massillon Perry and Aurora took on Chesterland West Geauga on Dec. 30 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

Austintown-Fitch overwhelms Warren Harding

Austintown-Fitch left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Warren Harding from start to finish for a 51-16 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 3.

Last season, Austintown-Fitch and Warren Harding squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Warren G. Harding High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Austintown-Fitch faced off against Uniontown Green and Warren Harding took on Avon Lake on Dec. 30 at Avon Lake High School.

Beavercreek squeezes past Springboro

Beavercreek topped Springboro 56-54 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 3.

Last season, Springboro and Beavercreek faced off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Springboro High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Springboro faced off against Hoschton Mill Creek and Beavercreek took on Cincinnati Purcell Marian on Dec. 23 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School.

Bellefontaine records thin win against Urbana

Bellefontaine posted a narrow 51-46 win over Urbana for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 3.

Last time Urbana and Bellefontaine played in a 45-44 game on Feb. 10, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Urbana faced off against St Paris Graham and Bellefontaine took on Springfield Shawnee on Dec. 27 at Bellefontaine High School.

Beloit West Branch dominates Minerva in convincing showing

Beloit West Branch dominated from start to finish in an imposing 59-13 win over Minerva in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 3.

Last time Beloit West Branch and Minerva played in a 58-18 game on Jan. 4, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 30, Beloit West Branch squared off with Canfield in a basketball game.

Bethel-Tate defeats Cincinnati Taft

Bethel-Tate handled Cincinnati Taft 59-13 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

Recently on Dec. 28, Bethel-Tate squared off with Ripley RULH in a basketball game.

Bowerston Conotton Valley earns stressful win over Richmond Edison

Bowerston Conotton Valley finally found a way to top Richmond Edison 47-44 on Jan. 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Richmond Edison and Bowerston Conotton Valley squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Richmond Edison High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Richmond Edison faced off against Wellsville and Bowerston Conotton Valley took on Strasburg on Dec. 23 at Strasburg High School.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep tops Richwood North Union

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep eventually beat Richwood North Union 51-40 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Richwood North Union High on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Richwood North Union faced off against Plain City Alder and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep took on Westerville South on Dec. 28 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

Carey pushes over Millbury Lake

Carey eventually beat Millbury Lake 56-37 at Carey High on Jan. 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Carey a 15-9 lead over Millbury Lake.

The Blue Devils opened a slim 25-16 gap over the Flyers at halftime.

Carey stormed to a 45-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 56-37.

Last season, Millbury Lake and Carey faced off on Jan. 3, 2022 at Carey High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Carey faced off against New Washington Buckeye Central and Millbury Lake took on Bowling Green on Dec. 28 at Bowling Green High School.

Casstown Miami East dominates Troy

Casstown Miami East raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 44-17 win over Troy in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

Last season, Casstown Miami East and Troy faced off on Jan. 2, 2023 at Casstown Miami East High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Troy faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Casstown Miami East took on Anna on Dec. 28 at Anna High School.

Chagrin Falls prevails over Sherwood Fairview

Chagrin Falls controlled the action to earn an impressive 58-24 win against Sherwood Fairview on Jan. 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Chagrin Falls faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Sherwood Fairview took on Stryker on Dec. 29 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

Chardon NDCL sprints past Gates Mills Hawken

Chardon NDCL notched a win against Gates Mills Hawken 52-34 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Gates Mills Hawken High on Jan. 3.

Last time Gates Mills Hawken and Chardon NDCL played in a 52-36 game on Jan. 9, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown and Chardon NDCL took on Geneva on Dec. 29 at Geneva High School.

Chillicothe Unioto routs Amanda-Clearcreek

Chillicothe Unioto dismissed Amanda-Clearcreek by a 63-29 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Frankfort Adena and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on Dec. 30 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School.

Cincinnati Deer Park grinds out close victory over Cincinnati Gamble Montessori

Cincinnati Deer Park finally found a way to top Cincinnati Gamble Montessori 49-42 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori faced off against Cincinnati Shroder and Cincinnati Deer Park took on Cincinnati Woodward on Dec. 20 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

Cincinnati McNicholas barely beats Hamilton Badin

Cincinnati McNicholas posted a narrow 46-43 win over Hamilton Badin on Jan. 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Hamilton Badin and Cincinnati McNicholas squared off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Hamilton Badin faced off against Fairfield and Cincinnati McNicholas took on Cincinnati Turpin on Dec. 30 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian narrowly defeats Cincinnati North College Hill

Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian pushed past Cincinnati North College Hill for a 41-30 win in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 3.

Cincinnati Oak Hills overwhelms Cincinnati Colerain

Cincinnati Oak Hills rolled past Cincinnati Colerain for a comfortable 65-25 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 3.

Last season, Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati Colerain faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Cincinnati Oak Hills faced off against Holland Springfield and Cincinnati Colerain took on Cincinnati Princeton on Dec. 20 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

Cincinnati College Prep comes up short in matchup with Cincinnati Western Hills

Cincinnati Western Hills knocked off Cincinnati College Prep 48-36 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cincinnati Western Hills High on Jan. 3.

Columbus Hamilton Township claims tight victory against Hebron Lakewood

Columbus Hamilton Township topped Hebron Lakewood 33-26 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Crooksville and Columbus Hamilton Township took on Ashville Teays Valley on Dec. 19 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

Dayton Chaminade Julienne overpowers Franklin Bishop Fenwick in thorough fashion

Dayton Chaminade Julienne handled Franklin Bishop Fenwick 64-32 in an impressive showing during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 3.

Last time Dayton Chaminade Julienne and Franklin Bishop Fenwick played in a 47-33 game on Jan. 25, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 21, Franklin Bishop Fenwick squared off with Cincinnati Madeira in a basketball game.

Dublin Jerome carves slim margin over Columbus Bishop Watterson

Dublin Jerome topped Columbus Bishop Watterson 41-37 in a tough tilt at Columbus Bishop Watterson on Jan. 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Upper Arlington and Dublin Jerome took on Avon on Dec. 30 at Dublin Jerome High School.

Duncan Falls Philo barely beats Johnstown

Duncan Falls Philo finally found a way to top Johnstown 51-48 on Jan. 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Duncan Falls Philo jumped in front of Johnstown 12-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Electrics’ shooting darted in front for a 31-27 lead over the Johnnies at the half.

Johnstown responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 43-40.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last time Duncan Falls Philo and Johnstown played in a 42-25 game on Dec. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Thornville Sheridan and Johnstown took on Danville on Dec. 30 at Danville High School.

East Canton claims victory against Newcomerstown

East Canton eventually beat Newcomerstown 48-30 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 3.

Last time East Canton and Newcomerstown played in a 44-35 game on Jan. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Newcomerstown faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and East Canton took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Dec. 23 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

East Liverpool tops Wellsville

East Liverpool recorded a big victory over Wellsville 46-24 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Wellsville faced off against Malvern and East Liverpool took on Steubenville on Dec. 29 at Steubenville High School.

Fairfield outlasts Middletown

Fairfield handed Middletown a tough 46-32 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

Last season, Fairfield and Middletown faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Middletown High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Fairfield faced off against Hamilton Badin and Middletown took on Monroe on Dec. 29 at Middletown High School.

Granville overwhelms Marengo Highland

Granville controlled the action to earn an impressive 45-9 win against Marengo Highland on Jan. 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Marengo Highland faced off against Bellville Clear Fork and Granville took on Bexley on Dec. 21 at Granville High School.

Hannibal River takes down Matamoras Frontier

Hannibal River earned a convincing 82-50 win over Matamoras Frontier during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Hannibal River faced off against Parkersburg and Matamoras Frontier took on St Marys on Dec. 28 at Matamoras Frontier High School.

Huber Heights Wayne earns narrow win over Miamisburg

Huber Heights Wayne posted a narrow 40-38 win over Miamisburg at Miamisburg High on Jan. 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Huber Heights Wayne and Miamisburg played in a 45-36 game on Jan. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Miamisburg faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and Huber Heights Wayne took on Toledo Rogers on Dec. 23 at Toledo Rogers High School.

Jamestown Greeneview survives overtime against Milford Center Fairbanks

Jamestown Greeneview took full advantage of overtime to defeat Milford Center Fairbanks 42-38 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 3.

Last season, Milford Center Fairbanks and Jamestown Greeneview faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Jamestown Greeneview faced off against Washington Court House Miami Trace and Milford Center Fairbanks took on Springfield Catholic Central on Dec. 20 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

Kettering Alter exhales after close call with Dayton Carroll

Kettering Alter finally found a way to top Dayton Carroll 60-54 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

Last season, Kettering Alter and Dayton Carroll squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Dayton Carroll High School.

Recently on Dec. 28, Kettering Alter squared off with De Graff Riverside in a basketball game.

Kettering Fairmont earns solid win over Clayton Northmont

Kettering Fairmont knocked off Clayton Northmont 37-27 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 3.

Last time Kettering Fairmont and Clayton Northmont played in a 58-34 game on Nov. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Clayton Northmont faced off against Springfield and Kettering Fairmont took on Wheeling Central Catholic on Dec. 28 at Kettering Fairmont High School.

Kirtland takes down Brooklyn

Kirtland controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-43 win against Brooklyn on Jan. 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Kirtland a 10-8 lead over Brooklyn.

The Hornets opened a colossal 27-12 gap over the Hurricanes at the intermission.

Kirtland steamrolled to a 46-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hurricanes rallied with a 24-18 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Hornets prevailed.

Last time Kirtland and Brooklyn played in a 43-42 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Kirtland faced off against Chesterland West Geauga and Brooklyn took on Wickliffe on Dec. 21 at Wickliffe High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Union slips past Chillicothe

Lancaster Fairfield Union posted a narrow 54-46 win over Chillicothe during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Waverly and Chillicothe took on Jackson on Dec. 23 at Jackson High School.

Lyndhurst Brush overpowers Cleveland VASJ in thorough fashion

Lyndhurst Brush dominated Cleveland VASJ 65-23 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Lyndhurst Brush High on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Perrysburg and Cleveland VASJ took on Richmond Heights on Dec. 29 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School.

Madison earns stressful win over Eastlake North

Madison posted a narrow 47-44 win over Eastlake North during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 3.

The start wasn’t the problem for Eastlake North, as it began with a 19-12 edge over Madison through the end of the first quarter.

The Rangers had a 28-21 edge on the Blue Streaks at the beginning of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Madison and Eastlake North locked in a 34-34 stalemate.

The Blue Streaks held on with a 13-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Madison and Eastlake North squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Eastlake North High School.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Eastlake North faced off against Euclid and Madison took on Macedonia Nordonia on Dec. 23 at Macedonia Nordonia High School.

Malvern escapes New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic in thin win

Malvern topped New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic 36-30 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 3.

Last time New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Malvern played in a 55-49 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Malvern faced off against Wellsville and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic took on East Canton on Dec. 23 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

Mason exhales after close call with Liberty Township Lakota East

Mason finally found a way to top Liberty Township Lakota East 55-47 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

Last season, Mason and Liberty Township Lakota East faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Mason High School.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Mason took on Bellbrook on Dec. 23 at Bellbrook High School.

Massillon Tuslaw crushes Orrville

Massillon Tuslaw recorded a big victory over Orrville 56-24 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

Last time Massillon Tuslaw and Orrville played in a 47-38 game on Jan. 5, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley.

Mentor claims tight victory against Mayfield Village Mayfield

Mentor finally found a way to top Mayfield Village Mayfield 38-29 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

Last season, Mentor and Mayfield Village Mayfield faced off on Dec. 21, 2022 at Mentor High School.

Recently on Dec. 30, Mentor squared off with Lakewood in a basketball game.

Mentor Lake Catholic crushes Cleveland Central Catholic

Mentor Lake Catholic controlled the action to earn an impressive 57-13 win against Cleveland Central Catholic in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Parma Heights Holy Name.

Navarre Fairless exhales after close call with New Franklin Manchester

Navarre Fairless topped New Franklin Manchester 53-44 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 3.

Last time New Franklin Manchester and Navarre Fairless played in a 42-38 game on Jan. 12, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 20, New Franklin Manchester faced off against Massillon Tuslaw and Navarre Fairless took on Canton South on Dec. 30 at Navarre Fairless High School.

New Concord Glenn comes from behind to stop New Philadelphia

New Concord Glenn seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 60-30 over New Philadelphia for an Ohio girls basketball victory at New Concord John Glenn High on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 28, New Concord Glenn faced off against Dover and New Philadelphia took on Lexington on Dec. 23 at New Philadelphia High School.

Newark Catholic outlasts Columbus Bishop Ready in overtime classic

Newark Catholic took full advantage of overtime to defeat Columbus Bishop Ready 54-53 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

Last time Columbus Bishop Ready and Newark Catholic played in a 47-46 game on Feb. 11, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Columbus Bishop Ready faced off against Parma Normandy and Newark Catholic took on Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans on Dec. 21 at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High School.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton dominates Warren Lordstown

It was a tough night for Warren Lordstown which was overmatched by North Jackson Jackson-Milton in this 59-12 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 28, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against Middlefield Cardinal and Warren Lordstown took on East Palestine on Dec. 20 at East Palestine High School.

Norwalk escapes close call with Lexington

Norwalk finally found a way to top Lexington 47-38 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 3.

Lexington started on steady ground by forging a 15-13 lead over Norwalk at the end of the first quarter.

The Truckers’ shooting jumped in front for a 24-19 lead over the Minutemen at the half.

Norwalk jumped to a 36-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Minutemen managed a 13-11 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lexington faced off against Ashland and Norwalk took on Oregon Clay on Dec. 23 at Norwalk High School.

Old Fort pockets slim win over Clyde

Old Fort topped Clyde 51-43 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 3.

Last season, Old Fort and Clyde squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Old Fort High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Clyde faced off against Kansas Lakota and Old Fort took on Arcadia on Dec. 30 at Arcadia High School.

Painesville Harvey earns stressful win over Mantua Crestwood

Painesville Harvey topped Mantua Crestwood 36-31 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Painesville Harvey faced off against Chardon and Mantua Crestwood took on Wickliffe on Dec. 19 at Mantua Crestwood High School.

Pickerington North records thin win against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange

Pickerington North finally found a way to top Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 32-27 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Pickerington North faced off against Canal Winchester and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took on Dublin Coffman on Dec. 22 at Dublin Coffman High School.

Salem barely beats Alliance

Salem posted a narrow 50-46 win over Alliance on Jan. 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Salem and Alliance squared off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Salem High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Alliance faced off against Rootstown and Salem took on Girard on Dec. 23 at Girard High School.

Springfield grinds out close victory over Centerville

Springfield topped Centerville 61-55 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Springfield High on Jan. 3.

Last time Centerville and Springfield played in a 62-38 game on Jan. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Springfield faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and Centerville took on Olmsted Falls on Dec. 29 at Olmsted Falls High School.

Springfield Greenon delivers statement win over Springfield Shawnee

Springfield Greenon left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Springfield Shawnee from start to finish for a 64-31 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Springfield Shawnee faced off against South Charleston Southeastern and Springfield Greenon took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Dec. 28 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

Strasburg tacks win on Lore City Buckeye Trail

Strasburg’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lore City Buckeye Trail 56-23 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 3.

Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Strasburg faced off against Mansfield and Lore City Buckeye Trail took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Dec. 30 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

Sugarcreek Garaway slips past Uhrichsville Claymont

Sugarcreek Garaway posted a narrow 42-33 win over Uhrichsville Claymont in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Uhrichsville Claymont faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Berlin Hiland and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Coshocton on Dec. 30 at Coshocton High School.

Tiffin Columbian sprints past Vermilion

Tiffin Columbian pushed past Vermilion for a 44-33 win in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 3.

Last season, Vermilion and Tiffin Columbian squared off on Feb. 5, 2022 at Vermilion High School.

Recently on Dec. 30, Tiffin Columbian squared off with Fostoria in a basketball game.

Trenton Edgewood outlasts Wilmington

Trenton Edgewood pushed past Wilmington for a 45-33 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Trenton Edgewood High on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Trenton Edgewood faced off against Monroe and Wilmington took on Washington Court House Washington on Dec. 20 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

Uniontown Green pushes over Warren Howland

Uniontown Green handed Warren Howland a tough 61-47 loss during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 3.

Last season, Uniontown Green and Warren Howland faced off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Warren Howland High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Uniontown Green faced off against Austintown-Fitch and Warren Howland took on Louisville on Dec. 29 at Louisville High School.

Waynesville dominates Cincinnati Summit Country Day in convincing showing

Waynesville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 59-33 win over Cincinnati Summit Country Day on Jan. 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Waynesville faced off against Versailles and Cincinnati Summit Country Day took on Seabrook Whale Branch on Dec. 30 at Seabrook Whale Branch High.

West Lafayette Ridgewood barely beats Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

West Lafayette Ridgewood posted a narrow 51-44 win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley at West Lafayette Ridgewood High on Jan. 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

West Lafayette Ridgewood opened with a 17-7 advantage over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley through the first quarter.

The Braves tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 27-21 at the half.

West Lafayette Ridgewood jumped to a 44-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves narrowed the gap 14-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last time Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and West Lafayette Ridgewood played in a 36-31 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 20, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Berlin Hiland and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Dresden Tri-Valley on Dec. 27 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

Westlake tops Massillon Perry

Westlake handed Massillon Perry a tough 56-43 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Massillon Perry faced off against Medina Highland.

Youngstown Boardman holds off Canfield

Youngstown Boardman topped Canfield 46-41 in a tough tilt at Canfield High on Jan. 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Canfield and Youngstown Boardman squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Canfield High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Canfield faced off against Beloit West Branch and Youngstown Boardman took on Hilliard Davidson on Dec. 29 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Youngstown Ursuline defeats Youngstown Cardinal Mooney

Youngstown Ursuline raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 47-24 win over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney on Jan. 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Youngstown Ursuline and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off against Massillon and Youngstown Ursuline took on Canfield South Range on Dec. 28 at Canfield South Range High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum bests Zanesville Maysville

Zanesville West Muskingum unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Zanesville Maysville 52-24 Wednesday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

The first quarter gave Zanesville West Muskingum a 14-8 lead over Zanesville Maysville.

The Tornadoes opened a towering 28-9 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Zanesville West Muskingum jumped to a 40-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-8 edge.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Zanesville Maysville faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Zanesville Maysville took on McConnelsville Morgan on Dec. 20 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley rides to cruise-control win over Magnolia Sandy Valley

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley dismissed Magnolia Sandy Valley by a 57-20 count on Jan. 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Dec. 23 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

