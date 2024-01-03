BELLVILLE: The bookmark in Phyllis Fry’s Bible reminded her that discipleship is a lifestyle filled with relationships. It’s a life demonstrated by pouring yourself out for the benefit of others. She always strived to capture her character, identity, habits, and influence, to conform them to the image of Christ.

Phyllis’ life of service to others has completed as she passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2023 in Country Meadow Rehabilitation Center. She was 92.

Born April 8, 1931 in Mansfield to parents Ralph E. and Ruth (Lowe) DeWitt, Phyllis was graduated from Lexington High School in 1949. On October 22, 1950 she married James F. Fry, and was a faithful wife to Jim. He preceded her in death on January 1, 2019.

Though she worked for a short time at Therm-O-Disc and Stoodt’s Market, Phyllis’ calling was that of the nurturing mother. Described as a “Great Mom and Grand Mom” she enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her family – and loved spending a lot of time with her grandchildren.

Blessed with the spiritual gifts of helps and kindness, Phyllis had a heart that deeply loved and cared for others. She dearly loved helping with children and attending to her grandchildren.

She will be remembered for her sweet smile, gentle spirit, and quiet dignity.

She is survived by her children Gary (Bonnie) Fry, Linda (Mark) Molnar, and Janet (Dominique DiMaggio) Malcolm; grandchildren Jaclyn (Kevin) Warren, Jason (Amber) Fry, Catherine (Jason Karlen) Molnar, Carl (Hima) Molnar, and Jesse (fiancée Clarissa Rigney) Fry; great grandchildren Stella, Lydia, Lucy, Weston, Winter, Lillian, and William; sisters-in-law Florence Hunt and Mary Lee Kilgore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Shirley (Tod) Brokaw, and a sister-in-law Barbara Rehmert.

The Fry Family will receive guests Friday, January 5, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home, where her funeral service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Celebrant Jerry Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fry family. Share a message of support with them – and watch Phyllis’ tribute video – online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com

