MANSFIELD — Winter weather is about to pick up a little steam.

Just a little.

The National Weather Service office in Cleveland has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Wednesday evening and night across an area that includes Richland, Ashland, Knox and Crawford counties.

Light wintry precipitation is expected Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning.

A mix of light snow, drizzle, and freezing drizzle is possible this evening before changing to snow showers overnight.

Snow accumulations will range from 1 to 2 inches across the higher elevations of the snowbelt to less than 1 inch elsewhere.

Freezing drizzle may result in a very light ice glaze, mainly in higher elevations. Untreated surfaces can turn slick as temperatures drop below freezing.

But it will pass as fast as it comes.

Thursday will begin cloudy and gradually clear to mostly sunny with a high near 28 with north winds of seven to 10 miles per hour. It will be mostly clear Thursday night with a low around 19.

The weekend doesn’t look horrible for this time of year.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Night

A slight chance of snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.