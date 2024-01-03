FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown Village Council filled two vacant seats at Tuesday’s meeting.

Scott McKnight and Ray Brewer were appointed to council in a unanimous vote.

Current councilman and president pro tempore Rick Lanuzza recommended appointing Brewer and McKnight with councilman James Hobson seconding.

Brewer and McKnight were previously on council with their terms ending, respectively, on Dec. 31, 2023.

In December, four candidates requested to join council after the seats were left vacant on the November ballot:

Ray Brewer

Scott McKnight

Ron Winget

Matt Shock

Council president pro tempore Rick Lanuzza pointed to the candidates’ tenured experience on council and participation in the community as reasons why council decided to appoint them to the open seats.

“Council feels that Ray has plenty to offer,” Lanuzza said.

Brewer said he wanted to rejoin council due to a desire to be part of new adventures in the village.

“I’d like to see better sidewalks, new sidewalks, if we can (get it) for the kids going to school and so forth,” he said.