Wayne L. Ingram, age 83, of Shelby, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in his sleep on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at his home.

Wayne was born June 25, 1940 in Shelby to the late G. Ray and Eileen (Henry) Ingram. A 1958 graduate of Shelby High School, Wayne then attended The Ohio State University. On May 5, 1962, he married the former Barbara Setterfield and together they enjoyed 61 years of marriage and raised two sons. His 30-year career was spent at Shelby Salesbook Company from where he retired in 2003 under the Miami Systems ownership.

To say that golf was Wayne’s biggest hobby and passion is an understatement. He started at the age of 10 as a caddy at Shelby County Club and continued to be an avid golfer for 7 decades. As a 60-year member of Shelby Country Club, he was club champion many times over and celebrated 12 holes in one throughout his life. For 11 years, he and his wife, Barb, enjoyed winters in Palm Beach Garden, Florida. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Shelby.

Wayne is survived by his wife: Barb; sons: Michael Ingram of Shelby and Douglas Ingram of Tipp City; his grandchildren, whom he was incredibly proud of: Erik Ingram (Kayla Thomas) and Taylor (Michael) Kochheiser. He enjoyed visiting and playing with his 6 great grandchildren: Emmalyn, Caden, Barrett, Blaine, Olivia, and Kane. Also surviving are his siblings: Cindy (Howard) Gordon, Stan (Darlene) Ingram, Bonnie Hall, Gloria Turner, and Kathy (Bill) Morton; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents his was also preceded in death by his step-mother: Barbara Moon Ingram.

Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, January 4, 2024 from 5-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be held on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 2 pm. Rev. James MacDonald will officiate the services with burial following in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 18 South Gamble Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875.

Condolences may be left on Wayne’s obituary on the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or their Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.

Funeral Home: Penwell Turner Funeral Home

Website: www.PenwellTurner.com