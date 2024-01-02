MANSFIELD — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking four men in the Fugitives of the Week list as compiled by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

Matthew Hively

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Matthew Hively.

Hively is wanted U.S. Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for illegal conveyance of drugs.

Hively, 44, is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Hively has ties to the city of Mansfield.

Derrick Taylor

Derrick Taylor

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Derrick Taylor.

Taylor is wanted U.S. Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of felonious assault.

Taylor, 45, is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall. Taylor has ties to the cities of Ashland, Baltic, and Galion.

Earl Whipple

Earl Whipple

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Earl Whipple.

Whipple is wanted U.S. Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for rape.

Whipple, 49, is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Whipple has ties to the cities of Mansfield, Shelby and High Springs Florida.

Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.

Jose Flores

Jose Flores

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Jose Flores.

Flores is wanted U.S. Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for rape.

Flores, 45, is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

Flores has ties to the cities of Mansfield, Bakersfield, California, and Fernley, Nevada.

Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1 866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

People also can text the keyword “WANTED” and send a tip to 847411.