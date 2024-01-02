ASHLAND – Ashland’s streets will be filled by the smell of rebellion when The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center in Ashland presents, “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Jr.,” on January 12, 13 and 14 at The Ashland Theatre, 212 Center Street, Ashland.

Based on the beloved book “Matilda” by Roald Dahl and adapted from the award-winning full-length musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Jr. tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

This is the Ashland Kroc Youth Theatre’s fourth production and largest cast yet, with two alternating leads and over 57 kids from Ashland County and surrounding communities.

Production of “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Jr.” has been led by Majors Billy and Annalise Francis, and Amy Morgan.

“One of my favorite moments early in the show is when Matilda sings, ‘Even if you are little you can do a lot’. It’s such a powerful reminder for each of us, tall and small, to take ownership in how we can create our reality,” says Major Billy Francis.

“Through the process of putting on this musical, these youth are doing just that: they are joining together and working hard to create this extraordinary event for their community. We think they deserve a standing ovation for all their work,” he adds.

The Ashland Kroc Youth Theatre’s performances of “Matilda the Musical Jr.” will take place on Friday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m., Saturday, January 13 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. Tickets range from $12 to $18 and may be purchased by going to The Ashland Theatre’s website (https://theashland.org/) or in-person at their box office.

“The Ashland Kroc Youth Theatre program has a holistic approach to learning vocal, acting, movement, and stage techniques in the process of being part of a production from start to performance,” explains Major Annalise Francis.

“We seek to inspire the development of each performer in an encouraging, cast-oriented, Christ-centered environment.”

“Those who attend just may receive the biggest hug in the world, one that even might hug all of the air out of them,” adds Major Annalise.

Dan Lawson, PhD, Director of Community Relations and Development for the Ashland Kroc Center, would also like to thank the Ashland community for their support of the production.

“From the financial support of the Ashland County Community Foundation, Masterminds Escape Room & Game Library and Donley Ford, to The Ashland Theatre graciously partnering with us to host the production, and Vinyl Marketing for their assistance with developing our promotional video, we can’t thank our community enough.

“Their support not only helps underwrite the cost of this production, but it makes it possible for the amazing talent these youth have to be developed, grown and shared with the greater community.”

For more information, please follow Ashland Kroc Center on Facebook or @AshlandKroc on Instagram. Should you have any questions, feel free to call the Ashland Kroc Center at (419) 281-8001.

View promotional video at: https://fb.watch/pjZ6pWkxQ8/

