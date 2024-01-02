COLUMBUS — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, announced Tuesday that the High School Tech Internship program is now open for Ohio students to enroll.

The goal of the program is to provide Ohio businesses with the tech talent they need while providing students with valuable work experience at an early age.

“Tech internships for Ohio students offer invaluable real-world experience, providing insights into various local businesses and career paths,” said Lt. Governor Husted.

“Many high school students demonstrate readiness for work, making these internships a valuable tool for identifying talented young individuals that companies can recruit.”

To enroll in the program, individual students or school districts must contact the intermediary in their region to be connected to a business that is hosting an internship experience.

Interns will perform job duties similar to what is expected of an entry-level employee in technology roles that focus on software development, data, cloud and IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, broadband/5G, advanced mobility, and other tech-focused roles.

Ohio employers hosting interns will be reimbursed up to 100 percent of the wages paid to interns (up to $5,000 per intern).

Employers are also eligible to earn bonuses for each student who earns certain industry-recognized credentials.

Interested businesses can contact the intermediary in their region to apply to host summer interns.

“Ohio is committed to helping students explore career options through meaningful learning experiences that connect them to our state’s workforce needs,” said Stephen D. Dackin, Director of the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

“The High School Tech Internship empowers students to advance their learning beyond the classroom in real-world settings, while developing skills in technology-focused roles they can use now and in their future careers.”

High School Tech Internship intermediaries allow the program to be administered seamlessly between schools and businesses.

Intermediaries have several responsibilities to support the growth and administration of the internship program, including helping place students with participating employers.

“The High School Tech Internship Program not only bridges the skills gap for Ohio businesses but also cultivates a pipeline of homegrown talent, empowering our high school students with real-world experience and helping them realize the great career opportunities available in Ohio,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development.

“It’s a win-win, shaping the future of our workforce and bolstering the innovation that drives economic growth.”

Last year’s High School Tech Internship program created the opportunity for 510 Ohio students to participate in internships with 141 employers across the state.

For more information on the program, click here.