Charles Wilbur Smith, age 64, died early Tuesday morning, January 2, 2024, at Cleveland Clinic surrounded by his family, after a courageous year long fight against ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) formerly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Born April 19, 1959, in Shelby, Ohio to William and Christina (Laubie) Smith, where he resided until he became a resident of Willard in 2007 with his wife Connie Smith. Charlie was employed at Business Forms for 24 years, MTD/Stanley Black & Decker for over 12 years, had his own asphalt business, and worked as a substitute teacher for Pioneer. Charlie was a pillar in the Shelby community, coaching his children in softball and baseball. He was a basketball referee for many years, calling games for elementary, middle, high school, and college games at Ashland University. He also umpired baseball and softball for the Shelby leagues. When not coaching or running the games, he could be found at every sports event his kids had, as well as sidelines for every football game his kids performed at for the Shelby Whippet Band. He was the youngest western square dance caller in the state of Ohio, and he gave lessons for many years. He loved to dance and sing, and he could be found out on the dance floors around town and every father daughter dance held by the Girl Scouts. Also, he held a beautiful tune, singing for several weddings and services. He supported his children in their life endeavors, standing proudly beside his son at his Marine boot camp graduation, and having many deep life lesson conversations with his stepson.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 763, holding positions as President, VP, Trustee, and treasures over the years. He was also a member of the Shelby American Legion, O’Bryan Post 326 and Most Pure Heart of Mary in Shelby, where he raised his kids and was a sponsor for others joining the church. He planned and took many camping trips with family and friends, ensuring all the neighborhood kids got a chance to go too. Teaching the kids how to hunt for snipes, build a fire, fish, and canoe. Charlie was a jokester, always quick with a sarcastic response, getting those around him to laugh. In his spare time, he enjoyed sitting around the fire with his wife, family and friends (having a package of hotdogs beside him, just in case the cops stopped by for having one inside city limits), doing yard work, golfing, fishing and just being outdoors. Charlie loved life; he was a loyal friend, never meeting a stranger.

He is survived by his parents William and Christina Smith of Shelby, his wife of 17 years Connie of Willard, two children; Charles “Chip” Smith of Shelby, Jessica (Carlton) Dawson of Garner, NC., two stepchildren; Timothy (Misty Boyd) Pugh Jr. of Willard, and Cara (Samuel Stephens) Consiglio of Willard; ten grandchildren; Preston Shearer, Quinn Dawson, Ashlyn Smith and Kali, TJ, Jonathan, Taylynn, Jace Pugh and Connor Boyd. Five siblings; Michael (Christi) Smith of Shelby, Andrew Smith of Shelby, Penny (Jeffrey) Perrine of Toledo, Carl (Angie) Leach of NC, and Tonya (Gordon) Ainsworth of MD, as well as various nieces, nephews, and other relatives, and his beloved pet April.

He was preceded in death by his Paternal Grandparents Marion and Stella Smith, Maternal Grandparents Charles and Rosena Laubie, Neice Kelsey Kay Perrine, Uncle John DeVito, Cousin Loren Frey and Sister In-law Gloria Ernsberger. His beloved pets Lacy and Milo.

Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory Thursday, January 4, 2024, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home 10:00AM Friday, January 5, 2024, with Father Chris Mileski officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the ALS Hope Foundation at https://www.alshf.org/donate.

Online condolences may be at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home: Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory

Website: www.barkdullfuneralhome.com