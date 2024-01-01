MANSFIELD – The December property transfers included 3159 Rider Road in Lucas. It was sold for $3,000,000 from Baumbergers Maplewood Farm, LLC to Selah Pleasant Valley, LLC.

Below are the remainder of the property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor’s Office.

CITY OF MANSFIELD

458 Pearl St.; Rent Due, LLC, Court Appointed Receiver to Caleb Taylor; $14,000

231 Parkway Drive; DSV SPV 3, LLC to Buchman, LLC; $42,900

0 North Diamond St.; Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana to 270 Estates, LLC; $7,750

111 South Franklin Ave.; Brier L. Thompson to Kimberly Berlin; $18,000

417 Beryl Ave.; Nicholas Barlow and Andrea Barlow to Patrick Corl and Jade Corl; $125,000

158 Wolfe Ave.; Lisa A. Barr, Trustee or her Successor(s) as Trustees to Gordon J. German; $132,000

1067 Briarwood Road; Lindsay Zimmer to Laurene M. Parish and Lendon T. Parish; $299,900

90-92 Rowland Ave and 96 Rowland Ave.; Anthony Mayo to Yahbeelee, Inc.; $60,000

1718 Dougwood Drive; Glen E. Ross to Ashley Williamson and Jevin Duane Williamson; $235,000

710 Cloverleaf Court; Kevin M. Young to Richland Home Buyers, LLC; $130,000

57 Wolfe Ave.; Mark L. Jones to Richland Home Buyers, LLC; $70,000

441 Tracy St.; Busy B. Restorations, LLC to Jeffrey Bryant; $500

371 Bartley Ave.; Jonathan C. Worthington to Chandler Holbrook and Alexis Holbrook; $155,500

1685 Riva Ridge; Julie A. Taylor to Dementer’s Developments, LLC; $162,450

549 Forest St.; Jeffrey A. Stephenson, Jr. and Laramie S. Foote; $60,000

515 Newman St.; T-Properties, Inc. to TBROWN OVSA, LLC; $1,300,000

117 Reba Ave.; DSV SPV2, LLC to Cathryn E. Alvarado; $20,000

218 Parkway Drive; Gary Wooldridge to New Chapter Investment, LLC; $25,000

1357 Sharon Road; Hugh E. Matheson and Jeri L. Matheson to April L. Huber; $214,500

245 & 247 E. 2nd St., 24 Bentley St.; Toya Sparks aka Tonya Sparks to KX4 Properties, LLC; $111,000

118 Parkwood Blvd; Southside NSP 2018-1 REO, LLC to Healing Hearts Properties, LLC; $70,600

713 Home Road South; Gary D. Wellspring and Janet L. Wellspring to Lindsay M. Zimmer; $400,000

1509 Hess Circle; James K. Fisher and Cathy B. Fisher to Terrill L. Leedy and Kay Ann Leedy; $480,000

404 Henry St.; Brittney Heim to Ryan P. McKenna and Vanessa I. Ingold-McKenna; $12,000

564 Birchlawn Blvd.; Betty M. Johnson to Shelly Renee Laird and John Douglas Laird, II; $282,000

492 Topaz Ave.; Liz Salas and Michael Anthony Truax to Andrew Edwards and Serenity Edwards; $85,000

267 Stadium St.; Jo Ann Gheen nka Jo Ann Favori aka Jo Ann Favri to Tristan Lee Holt; $90,000

161 Arthur Ave.; Richland Home Buyers, LLC to 5D Holdings, LLC; $42,500

316 Altamont Ave.; Richland Home Buyers, LLC to 5D Holdings, LLC; $37,000

1835 State Route 39; Sandy Cross Farm, Inc. to Richard J. Hartman; $34,000

293 Seventh Ave.; Deborah K. Luna to Ryan Gamble and Briana Lynn Perry; $0

597 Weller Ave.; Dean C. Squires and Lori D. McClelland to Cynthia Trimble; $250,000

233 Cherry Hill Road; Reginald W. Sturt and Laurie K. Sturts to Sara J. Hampton and Andrew F. Hampton; $125,255

1636 Rippling Brook Drive; Jason T. McBride and Melody McBride to Todd Aaron Loy and Maya Elizabeth Jade Loy; $274,175

549 Forest St.; Venture Real Estate Group, LLC to John H. Mack and Deanna L. Mack; $89,000

141 Dawson Ave.; Ryan G. Cline and Michele A. Metzger to Nicholas Mullins and Tessa Mullins; $119,900

212 Helen Ave.; Charity Leigh Moore htta Charity L. Johnson to MBM INvestment Properties, LLC; $36,000

483 Davey Ave.; Brittany N. Goble aka Brittany Goble to Blake A. Doege; $45,000

1799 Riva Ridge Drive; Karyanne Spangler to Randa E. Payne; $343,000

1616 Cape Cod Drive; Hunsinger Builders, LLC to Duane E. Cooper, Trustee of The Cooper Keystone Inheritance Trust; $274,900

Chelsea Drive; South Side Development Company to NIshitkumar Patel and Priyankaben Patel; $35,000

69 Alpine Drive; Larry D. Merwine to Brett Schluter; $80,000

150 Carpenter Road; The Huntington National Bank to Branham Properties, LLC; $81,900

876 N. Lexington Springmill Road; R&D Partnership PLL to Butterfly Holdings 013, LLC; $2,300,000

#1: 168 Park Avenue East; #2L 180 Park Avenue East; Kurt Stimens, Trustee of The Kurt Stimens Revocable Living Trust to Yalmomani, LLC; $240,000

18 West Cook Road; Chad Thopson and Sarah B. Thompson to Ernest Arkoful; $135,000

Brushwood Drive; Kurt Stimens, Trustee of The Kurt Stimens Revocable Living Trust to 40North, LLC; $30,000

Brushwood Drive; Kurt Stimens, Trustee of The Kurt Stimens Revocable Living Trust to 40North, LLC; $45,000

Brushwood Drive; 40North, LLC to MIPROP, LLC; $75,000

312 High St.; Reuer Carla to Schunatz Benjamin; $0

850 Oak St.; Walter Graphics, Incorporated to Morocco Holdings, LLC; $120,000

411 Bird Cage Walk; JRM Properties of Mansfield, LLC to Destiny M. Rutter; $96,900

106 West Blanche St.; Raymond A. Bercaw and Sheila M. Franco to Gray Matter Cleanup, LLC; $1,000

133 Winwood Drive; Levi Yoder and Miriam Yoder to Michael Scott Hamilton; $155,000

223 Reform St.; The Chantzer Revocable Living Trust to Destiny Shepherd; $137,500

CITY OF ONTARIO

2270 Ferguson Road, Bldg. 9, Unit 179; Maple Ridge Villas, Ltd. to Kathy M. Satterfield; $222,900

1996 Willowood Drive; Jacob Kindt to Brennen Matthew Finfgeld and Jazmen Loray Taylor; $135,000

1670 West Fourth St.; Kyle A. Tackett, Successor Trustee of the Wittmer Keystone Inheritance Trust to Christopher Michael Richards; $395,000

3333 Park Ave West; Jennifer Brown to George Pardee and Elyn Pardee; $108,000

1650 Park Avenue West; Merlin Keefer to 128 Lexington, LLC; $85,000

3080 Park Avenue West; Mary Lasusa to FSLC Real Estate Holdings, LLC; $195,000

CITY OF SHELBY

26 Jeffrey Ave.; Leroy Patton to Hoffman Investments, LLC; $54,000

242 West Main St.; Barbel L. Cline and Dorothy A. Olewiler to Betty M. Johnson; $176,000

125 Parkwood Drive; Colton Foley to Andrew Marshall and Kayla S. Marshall; $312,000

105 Samantha Drive; Wesley Mahon to Colton Foley and Alexis Foley; $380,000

55 Edgewood Road; Andrew R. Marshall to Melinda L. Baler; $0

7 Grove Ave; Floyd W. Shaw to Derrin H. Roberts and Wanda M. Roberts; $500

2 Summit St.; David E. Reed to Emma M. Kimble; $165,000

24 Sixth St.; John L. Weaver and Kandy L. Weaver; $0

118 Mansfield Ave.; James E. Howard to Stevens R. Howard; $70,000

VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON

101 Otterbein Drive; Joseph Scott Bradbury to James Doyle and Brindi Doyle; $255,000

108 Holiday Hill; Meghan Willeke to Timothy Glenn Weber; $159,000

34 Salem Road; Barbara L. Harris to Michael D. Boner and Kimberly D. Boner; $0

270 Chapman Way; Michael L. Miller, Trustee of the Miller Family Irrevocable Trust to Lisa Brunner; $0

42 Wellsley Drive; Brock W. Spurling to John B. Webster, Jr. and Claire E. Webster; $225,000

VILLAGE OF PLYMOUTH

5326 Preston Road; Nelson Z. Horst and Twila R. Horst to Javin C. Horst; $186,370

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP

4665 Ganges Five Points Road; Marlin W. Zimmerman and Edith Z. Zimmerman; $450,000

4227 State Route 13 N.; Seth A. Motter and Christina Motter to Keith A. Lovellette; $280,000

Linn Road; Fred R. Ickert to William F. Ickert; $300,000

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

Myers Road; Gary L. Haverfield, Successor Trustee to JRM Farms, LLC; $971,620

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP

653 Bollinger Road; Florence E. Hunt to Jeanette Fry; $230,000

V/L, Wagner Road; Lynne C. Beecham to William Murnea and Abigail Murnea; $80,000

1202 Mill Road; Adonai Properties, Ltd. to Shur-Co, LLC; $500,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

893 Dresden Drive; Lee Hale to Daniel Eloi Nirosky, Jr. and William H. Browning; $175,000

Katherine Drive; David Eugene Johnson to Bree Riffle and Travis Trent; $40,000

1132 Pat Lane; Zachary A. Dollish to Anastasia Vladykina; $134,000

1029 Oakdale Drive; Richard H. Schmidt to Tiffany M. Zeigler; $60,000

976 Crall Road; Steven R. Kirsch to Trevor Kirsch; $150,000

1311 Michael Drive; Dana Gault to Brian Brinker; $86,537.41

463 Parry Ave,; Brian Bechtel to Joey Deal Riley; $34,000

1027 Beal Road; Kimberly L. Barker to Thomas L. McNeely and Kasey McNeely; $170,000

V/L, Bowman St.; Heather Knipp and Mark Knipp to Andrew D. Schrock; $56,000

1121 Grace St.; Matthew J. Denny and Kayla M. Ball to RXPlus Renovate, LLC; $42,300

367 Vernon Ave.; Shawn Michael Mapes and Jennifer Lynn Mapes to Janet E. Grimes and Cheryl E. Grimes; $0

1211-1213 Fleming Falls Road; Stigall Properties, LLC to Jeffrey L. Stigall, Jr. and Ashley N. Stigall; $190,000

769 Hoover Road; Elaine M. Chahulski to James O. Rogers; $150,000

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP

3232 Crimson Road; Rent Due, LLC, Court Appointed Receiver to David Mast; $29,900

2032 Woodmont Road; Tyrone Mathews to Shatonga T. Ramirez and Odilio B. Ramirez; $150,000

1664 Hulit Road; Marvin E. Harlan to Wesley A. Washington and Margaret J. Washington; $580,000

1681 Sassafras Circle; Gregory M. Peters and Jessica L. Peters to Elizabeth A. Dean; $190,000

2400 Ashland Road; Russell L. Crossen to Drue Epler; $178,000

527 Woodcrest Drive; Connie A. Smith to Joshua C. Marchand; $0

1583 Chew Road; Gregory N. Roberts, Trustee to Jacob Riggs; $209,900

658 Day Road; John C. Young to Travis Blust and Pam Blust; $165,000

MONROE TOWNSHIP

1783 State Route 39 Lucas; Hunter B. Wilging to Stone T. Ehmer and Austin Carpenter; $199,900

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Mock Road; Shania M. Parker to Nichole K. Potter and Richard S. Potter; $112,500

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

8071 State Route 61; Michele M. Hughes to Luther Ratliff III and Leigha Ratliff; $359,900

5075 West Road; David A. Fidler to John W. Hart and Dixie A. Hart; $18,000

431 Plymouth St.; Rent Due, LLC to Jean-Paul A. Jaranowski; $166,000

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP

1071 Sheirer Road; Jordan W. Rader and Jara B. Rader; $750,000

918 Lexington Ontario Road; Kegan Terry to Ronald Berard Bigelow, Jr.; $191,000

4265 Millsboro Road W,; Kathleen L. Wilson and Andrew T. Wilson to Kelly J. Matthews; $110,200

TROY TOWNSHIP

4026 Maxwell Road; Jody L. Cooper to David A. Ramsey and Judy A. Ramsey; $184,900

1650 Carter Drive; Stacey L. Crall and Todd A. Arnold to Robert Castle; $216,000

V/L, 3.809 ac M/L, Needham Road; Michael L. Wiigerd to Brian Collins and Amanda Collins; $55,000

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

1416 State Route 97; Anthony Ala Schlagbaum to Randall L. Foos; $226,773

2251 Gary Drive; The Estate of Thomas J. Capra to Olive K. Kouns; $129,900

653 East Orchard Drive; Geoffrey R. Gilbert and Kimberly A. Gilbert to Jeffrey Dixon and Kimberly Dixon; $175,000

528 Orchard Park Road; Felicia N. Chirico to Jared Schaefer and Megha Hadley; $214,900

591 Cliffside Drive; Leah M. O’Brien and Paul O’Brien to Spencer Bay; $0

2711 Washington South Road; Jonathan P. Dornbirer and Robin E. Dornbirer to Lawrence Kisner; $245,000

2665 Lexington Ave.; Marilu G. Holmes and Tyler A. Holmes; $0

WELLER TOWNSHIP

0 State Route 603; Keith D. Barker and Barbara Barker to Scott Stoffer and Deborah Sue Rumery; $110,000

WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP

5613 Wilson Road; Cynthia Lee Goff to David D. Miller, Jr. and Sarah A. Miller; $319,000

15.680 acres, McCurdy Road; Joseph E. Hostetler to Marvin Mast and Delila Mast; $223,170.46