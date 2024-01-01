Maybe we could start the new year with local Democrat Party leaders telling us why it’s okay for millions of illegal immigrants to pour across our southern border.

I emphasize “Democrat” because it’s the Democrat administration of Joe Biden that’s allowing this to happen.

Perhaps Ohio U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown could weigh in. He’s a Democrat.

Please explain why people wanting to enter this country shouldn’t do so legally. Aren’t we supposed to be a nation of laws?

Are Democrats hoping the illegals will eventually receive amnesty and thus be inclined to vote for Democrat politicians? Some people believe that.

Are Democrats thinking the illegal immigration will overwhelm state and federal governments financially and logistically, creating chaos so Democrats can ride to the rescue with even more government programs and spending?

Do Democrats believe former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who died recently, was wrong when he reportedly said about Germany, “it was a grave mistake to let in so many people of totally different culture(s) and religion(s) and concepts”? If it’s bad for Germany, what about the United States?

Can Democrats assure us we are not letting in terrorists who might engineer another 9/11? And is political commentator Gordon Chang wrong when he says some illegal Chinese immigrants may be saboteurs who will swing into action should there be a conflict with China?

Can Democrats tell us how the illegals will support themselves and not be a financial burden on taxpayers, state and local governments, and the federal government, which is $33 trillion in debt?

Finally, can Democrats explain why someone like me, who believes in the value of immigration, apparently is wrong when I want our borders controlled and immigration to be legal and well-managed to facilitate assimilation?

What say ye, Democrats?

Jeff L. Reed

Ashland, Ohio