Gerald Norman McKown, 90, of Ontario, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at University Hospital of Cleveland.

Gerald was born March 21, 1933 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Herbert and Jennie McKown. He was a graduate of Madison High School in the class of 1951. Gerald retired from General Motors as an inspector. A loving husband to his wife, Charlotte “Alma”. The two were blessed to share 60 years of marriage together. Together they built a beautiful family. Family oriented, family was the center of Gerald’s life, as he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. As a car and motorcycle enthusiast, Gerald could always be found working on cars in his garage. He raced in his early years and was nicknamed “Hotrod”.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte McKown; son, Steve (Margaret) McKown; step-daughter, Karen Etzwiler; grandchildren, Kristy (James) Harris, Meri (Mike) McCann, and Erin Casey; numerous great-grandchildren; and other beloved family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings; granddaughter, Adele Mohler; and son-in-law, Patrick Etzwiler.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00-4:00 pm on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road.

