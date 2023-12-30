Photos from Lexington’s 61-57 win on Saturday night before more than 2,000 fans at Lexington High School in a clash of two of the best basketball teams in the area. Lexington remained unbeaten at 10-0 while Shelby fell to 6-2. Sophomore Brayden Fogle led the Minutemen with 21 points and nine rebounds. Senior Alex Bruskotter had 32 points and 13 rebounds for the Whippets.