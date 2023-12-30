Photos from Lexington’s 61-57 win on Saturday night before more than 2,000 fans at Lexington High School in a clash of two of the best basketball teams in the area. Lexington remained unbeaten at 10-0 while Shelby fell to 6-2. Sophomore Brayden Fogle led the Minutemen with 21 points and nine rebounds. Senior Alex Bruskotter had 32 points and 13 rebounds for the Whippets.

basketball players on court

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when...