Crestline, OH, Edna Agnes Keller, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 29, 2023, at Mill Creek Nursing Home, at the age of 92. Born on January 21, 1931, in Leipsic, Ohio, Edna lived a life filled with love, compassion, and a zest for living.

Edna’s exceptional journey began at Villa Maria High School in Pennsylvania, where she graduated with the class of 1948. Following her passion for healthcare, she continued her education at St. Rita’s Hospital School of Nursing and proudly received her degree in 1951. Edna’s commitment to her profession as a registered nurse touched the lives of countless individuals, making a significant impact on the well-being of her patients.

After graduating from nursing school, Edna married the love of her life, Norbert “Shorty” Keller on February 7, 1952. They celebrated 55 years of marriage together before his passing on July 3, 2007.

A devoted member of Sacred Heart Church in Shelby, Ohio, Edna found solace in her strong faith, finding comfort and strength in her community. When not caring for others, Edna reveled in life’s simple pleasures. She could often be found listening to her favorite music, sipping on a big glass of wine, and enjoying the company of her beloved birds. Edna had a green thumb and took great joy in nurturing her flowers and tending to her garden.

Edna’s passing leaves a void that will be deeply felt by her loving family. She is survived by her cherished sons: Jim (Peggy), Greg (Sharon), Joe (Janeen), Frank (Nancy), Ron (Brian Slate), Tim (Melissa), and son-in-law Robert Histed. Her legacy will be carried on through her children, 24 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren who will forever be inspired by her love, kindness, and unwavering support.

In addition to her parents and husband, Edna was preceded in death by her sons, Eric and David Keller, her daughters, Patty Alt and Denise Histed, her brother and their wife’s Ralph (Marge) Selhorst, and John (Helen) Hohenbrink, and her daughter-in-law, Chris Keller,

To honor Edna’s extraordinary life, a visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home in Crestline, Ohio, 223 West Main Street, Crestline starting at 10:30 am. A Mass to celebrate Edna’s life will follow at 1:30 pm at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Shelby, Ohio, with Father Jeff Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

As Edna would often say, “Live life with laughter, love deeply, and pause to appreciate the beauty that surrounds you.”

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

