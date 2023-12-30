Diana L. Zellner, 72, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Diana was born on September 7, 1951, in Mansfield, to Charles E. and Dora M. (Ohler) Zellner. She retired from Walmart. She enjoyed her grandchildren, and especially crafting with them. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, puzzles, and watching the Hallmark Channel.

She is survived by her sons, Charles (Shirley) Edwards of Shelby, and Joseph “Joe” (Kim) Edwards of Mansfield; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; siblings, Jerry Zellner, Rose Hannawalt, Phillip Zellner, Gloria Edwards, Steve Zellner, Chester Zellner, Beverly Zellner, and Roger Zellner; and many nieces and nephews.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Joseph Zellner, Odetta Smith, Arthur Zellner, and Milan “Dean” Zellner.

Calling hours will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield.

