OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 29, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Hiland barely beats University

Hiland posted a narrow 64-58 win over University in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Hiland faced off against Tuscarawas Valley.

River Valley rides to cruise-control win over Highland

River Valley left no doubt on Friday, controlling Highland from start to finish for a 74-46 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 29.

Last season, River Valley and Highland faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Highland High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Highland faced off against Galion and River Valley took on Shelby on Dec. 21 at River Valley High School.

Carey dominates Buckeye Central in convincing showing

Carey controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-28 win against Buckeye Central on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Carey and Buckeye Central played in a 46-21 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 22, Carey squared off with Colonel Crawford in a basketball game.

Shelby darts past Clear Fork with early burst

Shelby left no doubt in recording a 72-45 win over Clear Fork for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Shelby High on Dec. 29.

Last time Shelby and Clear Fork played in a 76-63 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Shelby faced off against River Valley.

