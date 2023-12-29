Christine Fry, 70, of Haines City, Florida, formerly of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Born September 14, 1953 in Ashland, Ohio, she was the daughter of Clyde and Alta (Spears) Cheek.

Christine had a zest for life and enjoyed life to the fullest. She enjoyed making people laugh and will be remembered for her one line zingers. An outgoing person, Christine never met a stranger.

Christine retired from General Motors following 30 years of service and was a member of the UAW. She also served as an EMT for Mifflin Township for 17 years. She moved to Florida and enjoyed her time at the Sweetwater Community. Christine enjoyed playing golf and was a member of many golf leagues. She also enjoyed playing games and had attended a Euchre Club but her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events when she lived in Ohio.

She is survived by her son, Leo (Jamie) Hess Jr.; her grandchildren, Leo Hess III and Braylon Hess; her brothers and sisters, Lori (Keith “Bud”) Glass, Roy Cheek, Troy (Carm Furia) Cheek, Joyce (Jim) Lallathin and Donald (Bonnie) Cheek; her co-worker and close friend, Barb Howard; numerous special nieces, nephews and cherished family and friends; and her cherished dog, Zippy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters-in-law, Miriam Cheek and Toni Cheek.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Ontario, 100 South Lexington Springmill Road, Ontario conducted by Pastor Clifford Earl Tackett. Friends may call prior to the service, from 12:00 -2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Cancer Association, P.O. Box 676226, Dallas, Texas 75267-6226.

