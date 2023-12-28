MANSFIELD — David Badnell explained to those in the courtroom on Thursday afternoon why his swearing-in ceremony started a few minutes late.

“There’s no way that I could start or do anything without my beloved sister here,” the new Mansfield Municipal Court judge said as he walked toward Chris Wagner, who drove up from Columbus for the event.

“She helped raise me,” the Lexington resident said, giving her a hug.

New Mansfield Municipal Court Judge David Badnell hugs his sister, Chris Wagner, after his swearing-in ceremony on Thursday afternoon. Credit: Carl Hunnell

Wagner was one of many family members and friends who packed Courtroom No. 1 to welcome Badnell, who won election in November with 52 percent of the vote.

That included Richland County Probate Court Judge Kelly Badnell, elected in 2020, who administered the oath of office to her husband.

The oath came after an invocation by Richland County Domestic Relations Court Judge Beth Owens, elected in 2022.

Afterward, David Badnell reflected on the unusual moment of being sworn in by his wife.

“It was the greatest honor ever. I mean, two judges that I love and respect. Judge Owens, who gave the invocation, and my wife … she’s my wife. What can I say?

“It’s like a dream come true to be sworn in as judge by your own wife, with your kids (Natalie and Andrew) holding the Bible. There’s no greater feeling,” Badnell said.

(Photo gallery from the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday afternoon for new Mansfield Municipal Court Judge David Badnell. The story continues below the gallery.)

The new judge took his oath one day after his Municipal Court judge counterpart, Michael Kemerer, was sworn into office. Both men start next week, replacing judges Jerry Ault and the late Frank Ardis.

Badnell said he looked forward to working with Kemerer.

“Judge Kemerer and I have had a wonderful understanding that we’re going to work together and we’re going to actually return these (municipal court) specialty dockets to the way they originally conceived (where) he has two of the specialty dockets and I have two of the specialty dockets.

“He has been kind enough to allow me to have substance abuse treatment court and mental health court. Hopefully that streamlines the process for those people that are in those programs, makes it more efficient (and) gets better service to the citizens,” Badnell said.

“So I’m really looking forward to working with Judge Kemerer because I think this is going to be a great relationship (and) really good for the city,” he said.

The long-time private attorney thanked everyone in attendance.

“There are so many people that I want to thank that there’s no way I could list every one of them. But first and foremost, the most important thing is family. These guys are the ones that suffered when I was out on campaign trail and not at home doing what I like to do, which is hang out with them and play with them,” Badnell said.

“I’m going to do my best to satisfy that promise I made … that I’m going to make this a better place and I’m going to help people. I’m going to make Mansfield a better place.”