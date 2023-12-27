MANSFIELD — The best legal justice is blind and dispassionate, an edict that goes back to the days of early Greeks.

But that doesn’t mean newly sworn in Mansfield Municipal Court Judge Michael Kemerer couldn’t get emotional Wednesday afternoon after slipping into a black robe for the first time.

Seeing an overflowing courtroom filled with family and friends — including his wife, Carrie, and son, Jude — can do that, even to a judge.

“I’m not from here. I moved (away from home). I have my dad here. I have an aunt (here) I am close to. I want to do my family proud. It means a lot,” the new judge said after the ceremony.

“The municipal court, it’s the highest volume court. About 20,000 cases come through here (annually),” said Kemerer, who was elected to a six-year term in November, receiving 60 percent of the vote.

“Each year has 20,000 chances to do the right thing, 20,000 chances to make a difference,” said Kemerer, a Paulding County native who joined the City of Mansfield Law Director’s office 17 years ago.

“It’s being here, it’s being involved, it’s getting justice … not just for victims of crime, but those charged with crimes,” he said.

“The court’s in a great position to help people better their lives so they don’t wind up in trouble. This community has given me much. I just want to give back,” he said.

Kemerer, who was sworn in by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Patrick F. Fischer, admitted the emotions were unexpected.

“It’s more overwhelming than I anticipated. It’s been a long year of campaigning. But it’s also been 17 years in the practice of law, 19 if you include my time as an intern. I’m still surreal. It’s very humbling,” he said.

In remarks before administering the oath, Fischer said every judge matters. He recounted his efforts as an attorney in 2010 on an elections issue that went through layers of appeal, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

Fischer pointed out decisions made in the case were decided by one judge, including at the U.S. District Court, the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court.

“Being a judge is a very important thing. And being a municipal court judge is probably the most important. Municipal judges see more parties in a day, certainly in a week, than we will see in a year,” Fischer said.

“It’s important we elect good men and women to be judge because every judge matters,” he said.

“You need good people like Mike to make those decisions. That’s why I drove from Cincinnati today to swear him in. He deserves it. And all of you voted for the right guy,” said Fischer, who said he has known Kemerer since times together at Buckeye Boys State.

Kemerer will replace Judge Jerry Ault as one of the court’s judges. His term officially begins Jan. 1.

David Badnell will be sworn in Thursday to replace late Judge Frank Ardis, a term that officially begins Jan. 2.