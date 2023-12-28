We celebrate the life of a woman with few regrets. Lois Eileen Biggs at the age of 70 left this world to be with the Lord with family surrounding her on December 26 2023.

It’s been said that grief is the final display of love. While family and friends will all grieve in a manner of their own each for certain would say love for Lois comes from a deep respect for her mighty personality.

Lois was born November 27 1953 in Indiana. She later went to Lafayette HS in Lexington Ky. In September of 1981 she married David Biggs and they had four daughters; Heather (Adam) Durham of Missouri, Jessica (Zack) Hockensmith of Galion Ohio, Jenny (RD) Webb of Mansfield Ohio, and Cora (Micheal) Livingston of Bullhead Arizona.

While we would call her Lois, her greatest achievements call her NANNERS!!!!! These achievements include Jesse James, David Henry, Trey Lynn, Madeline Khloe, Allison Grace, Bailey Joyce, and Emmitt Murray. Left behind as well is a loving niece Shea Kesner, and a sister Debbie and a niece Nichole and proceed in death by nephew Micheal.

A special place is named for her Nephew Billy Ray who was by her side filling every need with no complaint. His service of love is greatly appreciated by everyone.

She is preceded in death by her parents Letty and Doc as well as three siblings, Russel, Betty, and Norma.

Words often used to describe Lois are intelligent, witty, ornery, cantankerous, feisty. While some of these terms seem negative Lois was a blessing in disguise. She would say what she felt and would avoid filters at most costs. At the root of it though Lois was kind hearted and enjoyed being the center of attention. She could break a room of silence with a good laugh or a good fart. She didn’t mind being the butt of a joke if it made someone smile.

In honoring her wishes the family has chosen to have Lois cremated and proceed without any services.

