Delbert “Ray” Johnson, 70, of Bellville, passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, December 23, 2023, following an extended illness.

Ray was born on May 2, 1953, in Ashland, Kentucky, to Russell D. and Betty (Binion) Johnson. He married his sweetheart, Pamela (Fife) Johnson on October 6, 1972. Ray worked in nuclear power plants all over the United States as a Field Service Engineer until his retirement from Crane Nuclear. He was very well respected for his knowledge and his ability to teach those in his field. Throughout the years he had made many close friends. Family was everything to Ray. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. He enjoyed building and woodworking, puttering around on the farm, gardening, riding his tractor, and setting off fireworks display every July 4th.

He is survived by his wife, Pam; children, Amy Kimberly of Shelby and Lukas (Sherry) Johnson of Bellville; grandchildren, Seth Ray Johnson and Sienna Jade Johnson; siblings, Gerald (Dedra) Johnson, Billy (Marilyn) Johnson, and Lisa (Ricky) Tackett all of Kentucky; sister-in-law, Alice Johnson of Kentucky; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ron and Georgia Fife of Lucas; Brother-in-law, Walt Hout of Shiloh; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, David Johnson, Steve Johnson, and Betsy McKinney; and sister-in-law, Patricia Hout.

Memorial services will be at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 19, 2024, at Lucas Foursquare Gospel Church, 53 Lucas North Road, Lucas, Ohio 44843, with Pastor Dallas Waggle officiating. Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of North Central Ohio for their excellent care of Ray.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in care of Hospice of North Central Ohio, 115 North Main Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44902.

