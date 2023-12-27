Roy Ewing, age 77, resident of Mansfield died Friday, December 22, 2023, at The James Cancer Research Hospital in Columbus.

Born July 27, 1946, in Willard to Clarence Hank and Dorothy (Wilson) Ewing, he had been a Shelby area resident before moving to Mansfield in later years. A 1965 graduate of Buckeye Central High School, Roy was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Roy was a member of the former Jay Cee’s Club, the H.O.G (Harley Owners Group) and enjoyed golfing and bowling. Roy loved his family. He frequently attended dirt track and sprint car races with them. He would always look forward to riding Harley’s with his son Jody and grandson Isaac, and was proud of the three generations riding together. During the warm weather, Roy loved to get everyone together for cookouts and games of corn hole.

He is survived by his children, Jody Ewing and his significant other Jenn Stapleton of Ashland, Timothy Ewing of Cuyahoga Heights and Tammy Nedolast of Mansfield; seven grandchildren, Isaac (Fiancé Kaylee Sinclair) Ewing, Scottie Brown, Alex (Michael) Reinersman, Jarod Bittner, Tyler Ewing, Jamie Cole, Cody Rider; four great grandchildren, Raye, Terance, Easton and Romeo; sister Ruth Conley of Tiro, Betty (Harold) Nelson of Sulfur Springs, OH; one brother-in-law Garnett Brown of Bowling Green KY; three sisters-in-law Marty “Jake” Folmer of Keystone Heights, FL, Della Gasken and Ruby Neighbors both of Bowling green KY; his partner Lynn Sigars of Galion, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty (Brown) Ewing in 2012; brother Fred Ewing and two brothers-in-law Kenneth Conley and Robert “Bobby” Brown.

Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory Friday, January 5, 2024, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home 10:30AM Saturday, January 6, 2024. Pastor James Robinson will officiate with interment held in Mansfield Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516

