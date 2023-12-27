OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 27, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Hiland bests West Holmes

Hiland handled West Holmes 74-40 in an impressive showing on Dec. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Hiland and West Holmes played in a 49-42 game on Feb. 9, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 14, West Holmes faced off against New Philadelphia and Hiland took on Garaway on Dec. 23 at Hiland High School.

Elgin overpowers Galion in thorough fashion

Elgin controlled the action to earn an impressive 76-42 win against Galion in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Galion faced off against River Valley.

Pleasant delivers statement win over Buckeye Central

Pleasant left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Buckeye Central from start to finish for a 60-28 victory in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 27.

