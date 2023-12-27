OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 27, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Crestview records thin win against Kalida

Crestview finally found a way to top Kalida 46-41 at Kalida High on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Fredericktown edges past Clear Fork in tough test

Fredericktown topped Clear Fork 53-52 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

The last time Fredericktown and Clear Fork played in a 57-48 game on Dec. 29, 2021.

Recently on Dec. 22, Fredericktown squared off with Columbus in a basketball game.

Pleasant outlasts Cardington-Lincoln

Pleasant notched a win against Cardington-Lincoln 60-46 on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Pleasant and Cardington-Lincoln played in a 59-30 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Danville and Pleasant took on Galion on Dec. 23 at Pleasant High School.

Parkway denies Centerburg’s challenge

Parkway eventually beat Centerburg 56-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Recently on Dec. 22, Centerburg squared off with Mt Gilead in a basketball game.

