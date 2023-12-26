MONROE TWP — The Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash.

The fatal crash occurred on Dec. 26 around 6:22 a.m., on Pleasant Valley Road west of State Route 603.

Bonnie J. Bogdan, age 73, of Perrysville, was driving a 2012 Honda Pilot west on Pleasant Valley Road. Ms. Bogdan traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert and ditch embankment.

The vehicle traveled across a driveway access and struck a ditch before coming to final rest. Ms. Bogdan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Mansfield Post was assisted by Mifflin and Monroe Township Fire, Richland County Coroner’s Office, and Terry’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.