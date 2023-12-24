Jon Patrick Ralph, age 67, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at his home. Born July 9, 1956 in Long Island, New York, he was the son of Gene and Jane (Mrha) Ralph.

Jon was the CEO of Bay World Manufacturing, a company that he was proud to help build from the ground up. His work ethic was unparalleled; devoted to maximizing each and every day. He could do anything he set his mind to, and solve any problem that came his way. Dubbed “Mr. Vacay,” Jon loved spending time with his family in a variety of different places. In his free time, he loved skiing with his buddies whether on a slope or a river. Most importantly, he was a family man and cherished each second with them. Jon’s greatest joy was providing for and spending time with his girls.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Audrey (Gentille) Ralph; his daughters, Jenny (Paul) Racer, Alana (Sam) Tunnacliffe and Kayli (Jon) Partee; his mother, Jane Ralph; his grandchildren, Ryan Racer, Alyssa Racer, Meredith Tunnacliffe, and a grandchild due in July; his brother Jay (Sue) Ralph and their children, Jessica (Jared) Oing and Michael (Jackie) Ralph. Jon is preceded in death by his father.

Friends may call from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 28, 2023 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church celebrated by Father Kevin Moebius. A celebration of life will immediately follow, where you can surely expect a few “tequila appetizers.” Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s School.

