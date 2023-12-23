LEXINGTON — The Lexington boys basketball secured a Merry Christmas for its fans on Saturday night.

The undefeated Minutemen controlled the lane and the game to finish with a resounding 84-46 victory over Richland County rival Ontario.

Lex flexed its interior power in a big way.

Senior center Elijah Hudson led the charge with 19 points and nine rebounds, while sophomore forwards Brayden Fogle (18 points and six rebounds) and Joe Caudill (14 points and six rebounds) took advantage of a significant size advantage all across the back line.

The Minutemen stretch the measuring tape with all three. Hudson is 6-foot-8, while Fogle is 6-5 and Caudill 6-4. That height registered at the rim.

Fogle hit 9-of-11 shots, while Caudill connected on 6-of-7 field goals and Hudson nailed 5-of-11 (but made up for that with 7-of-8 accuracy at the free throw line).

Junior guard Gavin Husty, the runt of the bunch at 5-11, chipped in 12 points, too.

The mixture clicked from the very beginning against the Warriors. Coach Scott Hamilton’s squad raced to a 21-9 first-quarter lead and a 49-21 halftime bulge. It was 74-37 heading to the final 12 minutes.

Ontario’s Landon Foltz topped his team with 10 points, and Grady Schroeder added eight points.

The Minutemen enjoyed a 39-28 rebounding advantage, and had an eye-popping 23 assists on 31 field goals. That share-the-ball mentality helped Lex net 31-of-57 shots (54.4 percent), including 11-of-17 field goals in the second half (65 percent).

It was all simply too much for the Warriors to handle. But no shame in that. No one else has been able to handle Lexington either.

The Minutemen are now 8-0, and will be at New Philadelphia next Thursday.

Ontario drops to 1-6 and will bus to Madison on Wednesday.