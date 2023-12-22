Melvin John “Mel” Trentman, age 100, longtime Shelby resident and currently of Mason, passed away early Friday morning, December 22, 2023 at Montage Mason where he resided. His death comes just 16 days shy of his 101st birthday.

Mel was born January 7, 1923 in Delphos, Ohio to the late Joseph and Henrietta (Scharf) Trentman. Following high school, he briefly began his college education before serving his country in the United States Army as a Sergeant during World War II from 1942-1946. While stationed in France, heroic injury during battle resulted in being awarded numerous medals including a Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars. Following, he completed his college education earning a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Tri-State University in Angola, IN.

On July 20, 1957, Mel married C. Jean (Christen) Trentman. Work ultimately brought he and Jean to Shelby, Ohio- a job at The Autocall Company. That occupation became a 40-year career from which he retired in 1986. Longtime members of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Mel was active in volunteering including the St. Mary School Board and assisting with bingo for many years. He was also a longtime member of the Shelby Knights of Columbus #1968 and thoroughly enjoyed fishing.

In the early 2000s, Mel and Jean moved to Lebanon, Ohio to be closer to their children who all live in the greater Cincinnati area. While in Lebanon, they became members of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. His beloved Jean passed away January 7, 2016. Their children survive: Gerald (Ruth) Trentman, Patricia (John) Van Gilse, John (Evie) Trentman, and William Trentman. Also surviving are grandchildren: Steven Trentman, Christofer Trentman, Cullen Trentman, Lydia Trentman, Will Van Gilse, Haley Trentman, and Max Trentman; and nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Thursday, December 28, 2023 from 9:30-10:30 am at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11 am at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 26 West Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875. Fr. Chris Mileski will celebrate the Mass with military honors conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Burial will follow in the church cemetery beside his wife, Jean. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be left on Mel’s obituary on the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or their Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.

Funeral Home: Penwell Turner Funeral Home

Website: www.PenwellTurner.com