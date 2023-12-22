Dennis Beryl Balliett, 79, passed away at Lexington Court Care on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Dennis was born on September 18, 1944 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Beryl and Gertrude (Kauf) Balliett. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, and retired from the Village of Bellville Street Department. Dennis was an avid and enthusiastic Ohio State and Cleveland Browns fan.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Shively) Balliett; his daughter, Penny (Bill) Hinklin; his grandchildren, Brandi (Cody) Teeter and Alan R. Isley; 3 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Kenneth (Vicki) Balliett.

Per Dennis’s request there will be no public services. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services by Wappner is honored to serve the Balliett family.

