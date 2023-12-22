C. Marie Bilsing, 99, of Galion passed away Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Ontario Estates.

Born May 8, 1924 in Galion, she was the daughter of C. Alvah and Edith Catherine (Guinther) Shifley. She married Dean C. Bilsing on December 15, 1946 and he preceded her on February 16, 1999.

She was a graduate of Galion High School in 1942 and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Galion. Marie was a member of Galion Friendly Homemakers Club, Malabar Spinning and Weaving Guild and Mansfield Millennium Guild. She enjoyed basket making, knitting and cross stitching. Marie also volunteered her talents and time with the American Red Cross, Malabar Farm, Smithville’s Mishler Historic Weaving Mill, and several community meal projects including those at the Lexington Senior Civic Center. She was a homemaker and drove school bus for Galion City Schools for 19 years.

She is survived by children, David (Sue) Bilsing of Delaware, Barbara (Dr. Gerd) Leopoldt of Grand Junction, Colorado, Joanne (Mike) McCuen of Butler, Janet (Bill) Ellsworth of Lexington, Lloyd (Jan) Bilsing of Galion, Cathy (Timothy) Neja of Galena and Becky Bilsing of Galion; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by infant daughter Marilyn; brothers, Robert, Richard, Herbert, Donald and Wilbur Shifley and sister Luella Mae Ernst.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 29, 2023 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 30 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 291 North Union St., Galion, Ohio 44833 with Rev. Richard Genzman officiating. Burial will follow at Dapper Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lexington Senior Civic Center in care of the funeral home.

