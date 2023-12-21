SHELBY – Shelby Fire Department Chief Mike Thompson reported that a Wednesday night structure fire caused heavy smoke and fire damage to a Sixth Street home.

The Shelby Fire Department arrived on scene at approximately 8:42 p.m. and found a working structure fire at 14 6th St., which Thompson said originated from the home’s clothes dryer.

According to Thompson, one adult and two children had evacuated the residence prior to firefighters’ arrival.

“The homeowner basically saw that she was having a problem there (the clothes dryer area) and called us,” he said.

The fire was extinguished by the Shelby Fire Department and mutual aid was provided by Cass, Bloomingrove-Shiloh Joint Fire District, he said.

Shelby Fire Department Chief Mike Thompson (Richland Source file photo)

Firefighters knocked down the blaze in about five to 10 minutes and remained on scene for about two hours Wednesday evening, Thompson said.

No injuries were sustained by the home’s residents or personnel from either department, he said.

Two cats perished in the fire and a third cat was revived by Shelby fire personnel.

Thompson said the American Red Cross has been notified to assist the family with food, shelter and clothing.

“It’s a good thing to donate to the Red Cross, so that they can help people locally in the case of a fire,” he said.