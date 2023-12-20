Oscar Robert Ogg, 83, of Mansfield, passed away on December 18, 2023.

He was born on September 26, 1940 to parents Dr. Frank C. & Florence (Sutton) Ogg in Bowling Green, Ohio. Oscar was a Captain in the United States Air Force where he served in Vietnam as an intelligence officer.

Along with working for and retiring from the United State Postal Service, Oscar was a Mathematics Professor at Bowling Green State University and The Ohio State University Mansfield Campus. He also served as Treasurer for the Humane Society of Richland County, and as a member of the Lexington Tree Commission.

In his spare time, he took pleasure in bridge and playing in various groups between Bowling Green, Toledo, and the Mansfield areas. Oscar was so proficient at bridge that he accumulated enough points to earn the title of Life Master Bridge Player. He also had a heart for animals, especially kitties, and never met a four-legged friend he did not like- which was evident by his time with the Humane Society.

He is survived by his loving wife Marilyn Ogg, children Dr. Robert (Elizabeth) Ogg, Tara (Sam) Henderson, Dr. Kevin R. (Terry) Crawford, and Tom (Susan) Crawford, grandchildren Annabel Ogg, Aubrey Ogg, Adelaide Ogg, Andie Mae Ogg, Scarlett Henderson, Wyatt Henderson, Emma Henderson, Reed Tyack, Lauren Tyack, Austin Crawford, and April Crawford, great-grandchildren Dominik Crawford, Bella Crawford, Lily Crawford, Isla Crawford, siblings Florence Smith and Dr. Andrew Ogg, nieces Mary Magada Ward and Caroline Pack, nephews Michael Magada and Tom Smith.

Oscar is preceded in death by his parents, brother Frank Ogg, Jr., sister Virgina Magada, and nephew John Magada.

Memorial contributions in his honor can be made to the Humane Society of Richland County, 3025 Park Ave W., Mansfield, Ohio 44906.

Per Oscar’s wishes, services will be private.

