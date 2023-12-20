MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public’s help in finding these four individuals as part of its Fugitives of the Week list.

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.

Derrick Taylor

Derrick Taylor

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Derrick Taylor.

Taylor, 45, is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 6-foot-2.

Taylor is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of felonious assault.

He has ties to Ashland, Galion and Baltic, Ohio.

Earl Whipple

Earl Whipple

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Earl Whipple.

Whipple is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for rape.

Whipple, 49, is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, standing 5-foot-8.

Whipple has ties to the cities of Mansfield, Shelby, and High Springs, Florida.

Matthew Hively

Matthew Hively

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Matthew Hively.

Hively is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for illegal conveyance of drugs.

Hively, 44, is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-11.

Hively has ties to the city of Mansfield.

Jose Flores

Jose Flores

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Jose Flores.

Flores is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for rape.

Flores, 45, is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-11.

Flores has ties to the cities of Mansfield, Bakersfield, California, and Fernley, Nevada.

Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

People also can text the keyword “WANTED” and send a tip to 847411.