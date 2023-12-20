Bryan Andre Harris, a beloved father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away on Monday December 11, 2023, at the age of 74. Born on March 14, 1949, in Crestline, OH, to the late Harold and Margaret (Shank) Harris.

Bryan graduated from Galion High School in 1968. Soon after graduation he, joined the United States Army where he worked on the 229th AHB 1st Calvary Division. After retiring from the military, he worked as a forklift operator at Perfection Manufacturing in Galion, where he retired from.

Bryan led a fulfilling life, finding joy in the simple pleasures that brought him closer to nature. He was an avid hunter, always ready to embark on new adventures and share his passion with others. Whether it was casting a line or reeling in a prized catch, Bryan found solace and excitement in his time spent fishing. But what truly brought him the utmost happiness was the opportunity to spend quality time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who he adored and treasured dearly.

Left to honor Bryan’s memory are his loving children: Lance (Rebecca) Harris, Monroe Harris, SarahBeth Harris, and Ryan Harris. His sister Julie (Jerry) Barnhart will forever carry him in her heart. Bryan’s legacy lives on through his seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, who will remember him as a devoted and loving grandfather.

As we bid farewell to Bryan, we are comforted by the knowledge that his spirit will forever be with us. He leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories that will be forever etched in the hearts of those he touched.

Those wishing to share a memory of Bryan or send condolences to the Harris family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

