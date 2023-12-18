MANSFIELD – Students in Richland County are learning essential 21st-century skills and preparing for their future thanks to SPARC Council’s Ready-for-Hire Program.

The program is held in the Crestview High School Media Center and follows the Crestview Local School district calendar, running Monday through Thursday from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m.

The Ready-for-Hire program is open to all Richland County students in grades 9 through 12.

Students who complete eight weeks of the program will earn a drone or a robot and will be entered into a drawing for a large tech prize.

Students can also earn the Ohiomeansjobs-Readiness Seal, which qualifies as a graduation requirement, by completing the program, and they can participate in drone training during the eight-week program to earn their recreational drone license.

The hands-on drone training will be offered Feb. 26 through 29 from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. at the Crestview High School Library.

Experienced instructors will guide students through the process of drone flight and teach them the necessary skills to become successful pilots.

Karrie Davisson, the Richland County Site Coordinator for the SPARC Ready for Hire after-school high school STEM and college and career readiness program, expressed her joy in witnessing students’ impressive success and growth.

“I am thrilled to witness the remarkable success and growth of our students,” Davisson said. “This unique initiative goes beyond traditional education, seamlessly integrating STEM disciplines with essential skills for college and career readiness.

“We are not just preparing students for exams; we are nurturing well-rounded individuals equipped with the knowledge, skills and confidence to excel in higher education and thrive in diverse career paths.

“Witnessing these young minds evolve into adept problem-solvers, critical thinkers and future leaders is a testament to the transformative impact of our program.”

Enrollment is currently open for the next session of the Ready-for-Hire program, which begins Jan. 3, 2024. Watch our student promotional video to get a better idea of what our program offers, or contact Karrie Davisson for more information or to enroll.

In June 2022, the Ohio Department of Education selected and awarded $89 million in Summer Learning and Afterschool Opportunities Grants to 161 community-based partners out of more than 700 applications from across the state.

Locally, two grants were awarded to SPARC Council, one to create summer programming in summer 2022, 2023 and 2024 and one to create after-school programming, with fiscal oversight from Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.